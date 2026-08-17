Dinusha’s Dream Ton, Jadeja’s 350th Wicket Light Up Dramatic Day 3

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India strengthened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3, taking a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling the hosts out for 284 at Galle. Sri Lanka slumped to 90/5 before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha revived the innings with a crucial 146-run partnership. Dickwella made 80 before Prasidh Krishna ended the stand, while Dinusha followed with a determined maiden Test century off 168 balls. India’s left-arm spinners then cleaned up the lower order, with Manav Suthar claiming 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja returning 3/57, including his 350th Test wicket. India’s 462 had been built around Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Rain and strong winds brought an early end to Day 3, leaving India firmly in control.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Indias Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sri Lankas Niroshan Dickwella
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sri Lankas Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sonal Dinusha celebrates fifty runs
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, right, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Niroshan Dickwella during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sonal Dinusha celebrates fifty runs
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, right, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Niroshan Dickwella during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sri Lankas Niroshan Dickwella celebrates fifty
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella celebrates his fifty runs during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after a delivery as Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva watches during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar, right, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka with teammates during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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