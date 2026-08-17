Dinusha’s Dream Ton, Jadeja’s 350th Wicket Light Up Dramatic Day 3

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 August 2026 5:48 pm

India strengthened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3, taking a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling the hosts out for 284 at Galle. Sri Lanka slumped to 90/5 before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha revived the innings with a crucial 146-run partnership. Dickwella made 80 before Prasidh Krishna ended the stand, while Dinusha followed with a determined maiden Test century off 168 balls. India’s left-arm spinners then cleaned up the lower order, with Manav Suthar claiming 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja returning 3/57, including his 350th Test wicket. India’s 462 had been built around Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Rain and strong winds brought an early end to Day 3, leaving India firmly in control.