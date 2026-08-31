Star Wars And Jurassic Park Special Effects Legend Phil Tippett Shuts Berkeley Studio, Auctions Iconic Film Memorabilia

Phil Tippett has shut Berkeley Studio, conducting a liquidation auction.
Auction lots featured prized memorabilia, including original Star Wars Holochess pieces and an AT-AT Imperial Walker model from The Empire Strikes Back.
The studio shutdown comes after Tippett Studio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 following an acquisition by Indian firm PhantomFX.
Special effects legend Phil Tippett has closed his Berkeley studio. The Oscar-winning visual effects veteran ended 40 years of local operations with a major auction of cinematic memorabilia which included historic pieces spanning iconic projects such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, RoboCop and Starship Troopers.
Auction sale highlights
Enthusiasts flocked to the facility between August 28 and 30. Bidders competed for original costumes, prototypes, camera systems, stop-motion figurines and autographed memorabilia. Key highlights featured miniature pieces from the Star Wars Holochess scene alongside an AT-AT Imperial Walker model from The Empire Strikes Back, built during Tippett’s tenure as head of animation at Industrial Light and Magic.
Indian outfit PhantomFX acquired Tippett Studio prior to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2024.
Studio transition details
Though the Berkeley facility has shut down, the visual effects firm stated on social media on Sunday that its Toronto branch is “in active production on a large feature film”.
The VFX house confirmed that animation and effects projects across film, television and entertainment will proceed without disruption.
“We have recently decided to evolve our physical footprint and production approach, and to exit our longtime Berkeley facility. As we make this transition, Tippett Studio continues its visual effects and animation work across film, television and entertainment,” the studio stated.
The post added, “Stop-motion remains an important part of our creative capabilities, but maintaining a large permanent physical footprint is no longer necessary for our current requirements. When projects require dedicated stages, fabrication, motion-control photography or other specialised physical infrastructure, we will work with appropriate external facilities to meet the needs of each production. As we move forward, we remain focused on the work ahead, continuing to collaborate with our clients, creative partners and artists on current and upcoming productions.”
That means the studio will use outside facilities when a project needs specialised infrastructure rather than maintaining a large permanent base.
What Tippett said about the auction
Speaking to Berkeleyside ahead of the auction, Tippett, 74, said he would keep his two visual effects Oscars, which he won for Return of the Jedi and Jurassic Park. He also said he had “made a lot of painful decisions” over the years as practical effects work became increasingly outmoded in film production.
Tippett also made clear that he does not plan to retire. He told CBS News, “I will die with my sword in my hand … We had almost a 40-year run. It was a good run.”
Tippett helped craft a battle scene for the Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu this year.