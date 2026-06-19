Dhanush’s OM Teaser: Chaos, Power And Revolution In Rajkumar Periasamy’s High-Stakes Tamil Action Drama

Dhanush's D55 is officially titled OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
The OM teaser hints at social unrest, economic turmoil and revolution.
Sai Pallavi and Mammootty join Dhanush in the high-stakes action drama.
Dhanush's OM teaser has finally given fans their first glimpse into one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated projects. Previously referred to as D55, the actor's upcoming film with director Rajkumar Periasamy now has an official title, and the first-look video suggests a gripping story built around unrest, power and revolution.
Without revealing major plot details, the teaser creates an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty. Images of burning vehicles, widespread protests, plunging stock market numbers and currency notes falling from the sky point towards a large-scale action drama rooted in contemporary issues.
OM teaser hints at a story of conflict and change
The teaser keeps Dhanush's character under wraps, but the visuals strongly suggest that OM will explore themes of social upheaval and economic imbalance. The use of protest imagery and financial symbols hints at a narrative where ordinary lives collide with larger political and societal forces.
The makers have not released an official synopsis yet. However, the teaser's tone indicates that Rajkumar Periasamy is moving beyond conventional action storytelling and aiming for a more layered cinematic experience.
Dhanush reunites with Sai Pallavi as Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema
OM stars Dhanush alongside Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in pivotal roles. The film marks Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's reunion after their successful collaboration in Maari 2. It also reunites Rajkumar Periasamy with Sai Pallavi following the critically acclaimed Amaran.
The ensemble cast also includes Sreeleela and veteran actor Indrans. Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema for the first time since Peranbu.
Produced by Wunderbar Films in association with R Take Studios, the film features music by Sai Abhyankkar and action choreography by Yannick Ben.
The release date was revealed towards the end of the teaser, confirming that OM will arrive in theatres on October 16.