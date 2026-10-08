Editor's Note | India’s Fertility Crisis Has Racist Contours

That nuance matters. For many women, having another child is not simply a question of desire or affordability; it is also a question of opportunity cost. As the fertility debate rages, we must not miss this important takeaway. We have become a country in which women are increasingly defying societal pressures and making their own choices. They are exercising their agency. Perhaps the most important thing the fertility trajectory tells us is not how far India has fallen, but how far it has come. That can only be a good thing for India in the long run. And, by extension, for the world as well.