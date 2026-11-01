Trump Says US Has ‘Knocked Out’ Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Remaining Targets Can Be Hit In 10 Minutes

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Speaking to reporters at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the US had already destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but still had “one or two sites” to deal with

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Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump has claimed that US forces have destroyed Iran's nuclear infrastructure, adding that one or two remaining sites could be struck within 10 minutes, while declining to rule out renewed military action.

  • Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that any future US threat would invite an immediate response without geographical limits, as security chief Mohsen Rezaei described a communication from JD Vance as a sign of Tehran's success.

  • Media reports suggest Washington has proposed direct negotiations under Vance's leadership, with a possible meeting in Doha or Istanbul as both sides remain divided over Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces have “knocked out” Iran’s nuclear sites, adding that any remaining targets could be struck within “10 minutes”, even as Tehran warned of an immediate and geographically unrestricted response to future threats from Washington.

Speaking to reporters at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the US had already destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but still had “one or two sites” to deal with.

“We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes,” he said.

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His remarks came as Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that any future threat from the US would invite an immediate response, without geographical limits.

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Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the conflict began in February, reportedly made the remarks during a meeting with military chiefs. Iran’s state media said he also called for an updated list of potential American and Israeli targets.

Asked whether the US could resume military action against Iran as early as this week, Trump dismissed the question as “stupid”.

“Let's say I did — would I tell you?” he replied.

The US President reiterated that Iran would “never have a nuclear weapon”, while claiming that Tehran wanted to negotiate with Washington. However, he questioned Iran’s reliability, saying, “They make a deal and then they back out.”

Previous negotiations between the two countries, mediated by Pakistan, Qatar and Oman, have been marked by mutual distrust. A 60-day memorandum of understanding and ceasefire extension framework agreed upon in June quickly unravelled over disagreements, including navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

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Iran Calls Vance Letter A ‘Victory’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Talks

Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei described a recent letter from US Vice President JD Vance as a sign of Tehran’s success, although he said he had not responded to it.

“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” Rezaei told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Rezaei, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, did not disclose the contents of the communication.

According to a report by The New York Times, the letter proposed direct negotiations with Iran under Vance’s leadership, with the nuclear programme expected to feature in discussions from the outset. A Wall Street Journal report, citing a source, said the communication outlined a framework for negotiations and was sent at Trump’s direction.

Following the letter, a meeting between Iranian and American officials could take place within a week in Doha or Istanbul, Al Jazeera had earlier reported, citing sources.

The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, which killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the father of Mojtaba Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with attacks on US interests and military bases in Gulf countries and effectively blocked navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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