The unrest followed a demonstration in Frankfurt that had drawn around 8,000 participants, according to police, while organisers estimated the turnout at 10,000. Authorities ended the rally at around 6.20 pm after fireworks and firecrackers were set off and stones were thrown at police officers. Further confrontations continued after the demonstration was called off, prompting police to clear and seal off parts of the city centre, including the Hauptwache and Konstablerwache areas. Several police officers were injured, while the full extent of civilian injuries was not immediately clear.