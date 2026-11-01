Shops were vandalised and looted in Frankfurt as clashes broke out between rioters and police following a youth-led demonstration.
The protests, organised by “Gen Z regelt”, took place in 34 German cities, with participants demanding better education, lower living costs and an end to compulsory military service.
Organisers distanced themselves from the violence, while Hesse officials blamed left-wing extremists for involvement in the unrest.
Masked rioters looted shops and clashed with police in Frankfurt after thousands of young people took part in demonstrations across Germany on Saturday, October 31, demanding better education, lower living costs and changes to government policies.
The largely peaceful protests, organised by the campaign group “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge), were held in 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. Violence broke out in Frankfurt in the evening, with shops vandalised, businesses looted and emergency personnel targeted with fireworks and petrol bombs, according to police and local media reports.
Shops Looted And Police Attacked In Frankfurt
Frankfurt police reported that several shop windows had been smashed and Molotov cocktails thrown at emergency services. Rioters targeted businesses along the Zeil, the city's main shopping street, and nearby Hasengasse. A shoe shop and a gun store were among the premises attacked. Police said two weapons were recovered from the gun store and several people were detained. Officers also used water cannon and deployed specialist police units as clashes continued in the city centre. More than 30 people were provisionally detained, according to German public broadcaster Hessenschau.
The unrest followed a demonstration in Frankfurt that had drawn around 8,000 participants, according to police, while organisers estimated the turnout at 10,000. Authorities ended the rally at around 6.20 pm after fireworks and firecrackers were set off and stones were thrown at police officers. Further confrontations continued after the demonstration was called off, prompting police to clear and seal off parts of the city centre, including the Hauptwache and Konstablerwache areas. Several police officers were injured, while the full extent of civilian injuries was not immediately clear.
Gen Z Protesters Demand Better Education And Lower Living Costs
The demonstrations were organised by “Gen Z regelt”, which called for greater investment in education, improved public services, lower living costs and opposition to compulsory military service. Protesters also raised concerns about government spending cuts and what they described as the growing financial burden on younger generations. In Berlin, a spokesperson for the campaign, Lina Friedrich, said the movement wanted better support for health and education services and a fairer distribution of responsibilities. Police estimates indicated that around 18,000 people had demonstrated in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, compared with approximately 36,000 listed by organisers for those cities.
The organisers distanced themselves from the violence, saying the demonstrations had been intended to remain peaceful. German authorities, meanwhile, warned that extremist groups could exploit the gatherings. Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck alleged that left-wing extremists had joined the unrest in Frankfurt, while state Premier Boris Rhein condemned the violence and said there would be consequences. Germany's national school student umbrella organisation has also distanced itself from the campaign, citing concerns about its organisational structure, and plans to hold a separate protest on November 20.