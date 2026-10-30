Four Killed, 11 Injured As Italian EUFOR Helicopter Crashes In Bosnia

An Italian military helicopter attached to EUFOR crashed during a routine training flight in Bosnia on Thursday
Four people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident in the Brcko area, about 180 kilometres north of Sarajevo
Local hospital officials said 15 people were on board the Chinook CH-47 when it went down
Four people were killed and 11 others injured after an Italian military helicopter attached to the European Union Force in Bosnia went down during a routine training flight on Thursday. The crash happened in Bosnia’s Brcko area, roughly 180 kilometres north of Sarajevo, and involved a Chinook CH-47.
Local hospital officials said that 15 people were on board when the aircraft came down. Italy’s defence ministry stated that the dead included two soldiers and two Red Cross volunteers.
EUFOR stated that it had opened a “full and thorough investigation” into the cause of the crash and would provide more details once the information had been verified.
Crash And Casualties
Three people died at the crash site, Salih Ibrahimbegovic, spokesman for Brcko hospital, said. He said a fourth victim later died in hospital after being taken there.
The 11 injured were treated at Brcko hospital. Ibrahimbegovic said three of the patients were expected to be transferred to a hospital in Tuzla, about 50 kilometres away.
“We are in the process of saving lives, that is what matters most,” Ibrahimbegovic said.
Investigation And Response
The reason for the crash is still unknown. Social media clips appeared to show the Chinook CH-47 wobbling in the air before it dropped to the ground, while footage on X seemed to show the helicopter turning before it hit a grassy field.
Local media images showed the aircraft wreckage, which was largely destroyed. EUFOR also stated that no civilian infrastructure, property or vehicles were damaged and no civilians were hurt.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said his thoughts were with them during a time of “profound grief”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also offered condolences and said her thoughts were with the victims, their families and those involved in the peacekeeping mission.