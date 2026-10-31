Gen Z Protests Spread Across Europe, Germany Expects 160,000 Marchers

Gen Z regelt has called protests across 30 German cities.
More than 160,000 people registered to join Saturday's demonstrations.
Protesters oppose compulsory military service and demand better public services.
Protests sweeping Europe demanding better education and lower living costs are expected to reach Germany on Saturday, with organisers expecting more than 160,000 people to join the demonstrations.
In Germany, a campaign group called Gen Z regelt (Gen Z is sorting it) has urged people to take part in protests across more than 30 cities.
They are demanding greater investment in schools, climate protection and housing, while opposing any move to bring back compulsory military service, according to the Guardian.
Student protests have swept across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Albania and France in recent weeks, with some turning violent. On Halloween, activists in France have once again urged people to take to the streets to protest rising living costs and poor public services.
German authorities expect Saturday’s protests, taking place alongside Halloween celebrations, to remain mostly peaceful.
However, they have cautioned that extremist groups could try to use the demonstrations to advance their own agendas.
The federal interior ministry said sections of Germany’s far-left extremist movement, along with groups linked to extremist organisations abroad, have also taken part in efforts to rally support.
Roman Poseck, interior minister of the German state of Hesse, whose capital is Frankfurt, said, “We all have those images from France in our minds - looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers,” Reuters reported.
Felix Banaszak, co-leader of the opposition Green Party, warned against treating the youth protests with suspicion even before they take place.
He told the RND media group, “The [CDU’s] rhetoric, which seeks to criminalise these protests pre-emptively and paint them as the work of marauding gangs, may even drive people towards radicalisation.”
Around 160,000 People Expected To Join
Organisers of Gen Z regelt have urged people through social media and their website to keep the demonstrations peaceful. They said, “Our protest is peaceful, without exception. Violence goes against everything we stand for. Only through peaceful means can we achieve something together.”
By Friday, over 160,000 people had signed up on the website to take part in the protests. Not all student groups in Germany are backing Saturday's demonstrations.
The Federal Pupils’ Conference, a youth organisation that campaigns on education issues, has refused to associate itself with the protests, arguing that the lack of clarity over who is organising them makes it difficult to know how the events will unfold.
The group has decided to organise a separate demonstration in Berlin on November 20. Teachers and other youth organisations are expected to join the protest, which will draw attention to Germany's declining school performance.