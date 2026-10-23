A.

The photographs were mainly abstract images and portraits, along with some street photography taken at the protests in July and October. I had focused on portraiture, abstract images and the poetry and symmetry I could see in the large crowds moving together. This entire floor of the exhibition was themed around movement.

After reading Bikaner House’s policy, I had removed most images of political leaders and political sloganeering. The photographs were not making any particular political point because I wanted to avoid exactly what has happened.

I was contacted 24 hours before the show opened and told that some of the images might be objectionable or against the policy. I asked them to put their concerns in writing and let me know. They said they would get back to me.

The next day, around noon or 1 pm, five or six hours before the exhibition opened, I was told that the images would have to be removed. I again asked them to explain their reasoning in writing and said I was happy to discuss it. I had tried to follow their policy, and if they felt any images were overtly political, I was willing to replace them with other photographs. I had kept extra prints specifically for that purpose.

I explained that I needed their reasoning in writing because an oral conversation could only go so far. They continued to refuse. At around 3 pm, the chief resident commissioner came and told me that all the images had to be taken down because the context and timing were not appropriate, given what was happening outside.

At 3.20 pm, I received a written notice stating that I had to remove all the images by 4 pm. Otherwise, the building would be sealed and the exhibition cancelled by 5 pm.

We then turned all the frames around so that only their backs were visible. They came to inspect them and said that was not acceptable either. We had to remove the photographs, so we took them down and piled them in a corner. They then said that was not acceptable and instructed us to put them in storage, which we did.

There were also two large photographs of the Indian flag. We had taken down several photographs of the flag but left these two up. I asked how they could possibly violate the policy. If they wanted me to remove a photograph of the Indian flag, I said, they would have to give me their reasoning in writing. They did not.

We left one photograph up. The other was removed by them while I had gone home to change. They then put all the images in their storage. They have the key, and we currently have no access to the artworks. They have locked the room and taken the key away.