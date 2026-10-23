Shree Charani's Four-Fer And Pratika Rawal's Unbeaten Ton Power India To Dominant Nine-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

India defeated Zimbabwe as they easily overhauled the 198-run target in 27.1 overs to win by nine wickets
Shree Charani claimed career-best figures of 4/23 to help bowl Zimbabwe out for 197
Pratika Rawal hit an unbeaten century (100*) while Shafali Verma smashed a 33-ball 64*
India thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the opening women's ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Friday, with Pratika Rawal making an unbeaten 100 and Shree Charani returning career-best figures of 4/23. India overhauled 197 and finished at 200/1 in 27.1 overs.
Charani's spell helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 197 on a pitch that favoured batters at Kotambi. Rawal made the most of her promotion to open, compiling her third 50-overs century.
India's chase kept moving. Smriti Mandhana scored 32 in a 94-run opening stand with Rawal, while Shafali Verma, moved up to number three, smashed an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls as India raced to the target at nearly 10 runs an over.
Charani Restricts Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe never really built momentum. Beloved Biza fought for 62 off 92 balls with five fours, but the side still finished all out for 197 on a batting-friendly surface.
Charani and Kranti Gaud kept the tourists from cashing in on the conditions. Charani delivered at key stages to finish with 4/23, and Gaud's 3/42 tightened India's hold on the innings.
The left-arm spinner removed Modester Mupachikwa for 25 and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano for 21 early on. She later sent back Nyasha Gwanzura for 13 and Michelle Mavunga for 29, leaving Zimbabwe short of a stronger total.
Rawal Anchors Chase
Rawal set the pace after being pushed up to open, steering the chase with an unbeaten century, her third in 50-over cricket.
Her 100 came at a strike rate above 100 and included 15 fours. The right-hander used a wide range of ground strokes and took no unnecessary risks on a placid batting track against a bowling attack that offered little threat.
India started briskly and soon scored at close to 10 an over. Mandhana made 32 before falling in the 16th over, when she picked out Beloved Biza at long-on off Olinder Chare after the opening pair had put on 94.
Shafali maintained the pressure after moving down to number three. She finished unbeaten on 64 off 33 balls with four sixes and five fours as India wrapped up the chase with room to spare.
Fielding Lapses Noted
India were dominant, though not flawless, and their fielding again included a few ordinary mistakes.
Richa Ghosh spilled a regulation chance off Mugeri-Tiripano on the penultimate ball of the third over after the batter edged a Gaud delivery outside off. Then, in the eighth over, Deepti Sharma put down a reverse-cup chance at second slip off Mupachikwa's outside edge from another Gaud ball.
Another opportunity went begging later in the innings. Gaud failed to hold a tough chance at deep midwicket off Mavunga in the 40th over when a powerful strike off Deepti came her way.
Brief Scores:
Zimbabwe 197 all out in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62; Shree Charani 4/23)
India 200 for 1 in 27.1 overs (Pratika Rawal 100 not out, Shafali Verma 64 not out; Olinder Chare 1/58) PTI APA DDV