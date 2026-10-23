India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India A, led by Dhruv Jurel, face New Zealand A in the first four-day unofficial Test at Lincoln on October 24
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal headline India's batting lineup, while the hosts aim to exploit home conditions
Check live streaming and other details for the match
India A will begin their three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A on Saturday, October 24, with the opening four-day encounter scheduled at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The series offers India's emerging talents and established international players a valuable opportunity to prepare for challenging conditions ahead of the senior team's Test assignments.
The contest will begin at 3:30 AM IST, with the match running until October 27. India A will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, while New Zealand A will look to utilise home conditions to challenge the visitors.
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Headline India A's Batting Unit
India A boast a strong batting lineup, featuring Test regulars KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan. Ravichandran Smaran and Yash Rathod will also be keen to make the most of their opportunities against a competitive New Zealand attack.
Washington Sundar adds valuable all-round depth, while Jurel's leadership and wicketkeeping responsibilities will be crucial. Rishabh Pant, initially selected for the tour, has been ruled out of the first two matches with a side strain, with Kumar Kushagra named as his replacement.
New Zealand A will rely on their familiarity with local conditions and a balanced squad to test India's batting depth. The hosts have included players such as Rhys Mariu, Dean Foxcroft, Tim Robinson and Henry Nicholls in their wider group, although the lineup for the opening match will determine their final combination.
India's bowling attack, featuring Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi and Washington Sundar, will aim to exploit early movement and maintain pressure across four days.
With the senior India-New Zealand Test series approaching, the unofficial contest provides both teams an important platform to assess their red-ball combinations, individual form and adaptability in New Zealand conditions.
All You Need To Know About India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test
When and where will the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test take place?
The first unofficial Test between India A Vs New Zealand A will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
What time will the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test begin?
The first unofficial Test between India A Vs New Zealand A is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 24.
Which TV channel will telecast the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test?
The India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test online in India?
The India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 AM IST onwards.
India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test: Squads
India A squad: Dhruv Jurel (C & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Smaran Ravichandran, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Auqib Nabi, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Choudhary
New Zealand A squad: Rhys Mariu (C), Matthew Boyle, Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay (WK), Max Chu, Simon Keene, Kristian Clarke, Fraser Sheat, Zak Gibson, Jayden Lennox, Curtis Heaphy, Jarrod McKay