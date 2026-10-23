India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test: Live streaming, preview and squads for IND A vs NZ A match on Saturday, October 24, at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

image Prefer on Google
India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and KL Rahul celebrate after scoring runs during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • India A, led by Dhruv Jurel, face New Zealand A in the first four-day unofficial Test at Lincoln on October 24

  • KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal headline India's batting lineup, while the hosts aim to exploit home conditions

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

India A will begin their three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A on Saturday, October 24, with the opening four-day encounter scheduled at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The series offers India's emerging talents and established international players a valuable opportunity to prepare for challenging conditions ahead of the senior team's Test assignments.

The contest will begin at 3:30 AM IST, with the match running until October 27. India A will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, while New Zealand A will look to utilise home conditions to challenge the visitors.

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Headline India A's Batting Unit

India A boast a strong batting lineup, featuring Test regulars KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan. Ravichandran Smaran and Yash Rathod will also be keen to make the most of their opportunities against a competitive New Zealand attack.

Washington Sundar adds valuable all-round depth, while Jurel's leadership and wicketkeeping responsibilities will be crucial. Rishabh Pant, initially selected for the tour, has been ruled out of the first two matches with a side strain, with Kumar Kushagra named as his replacement.

Related Content
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara reacts as he walks off the filed after his dismissal during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - Anjum Naveed/AP Photo
Indian cricketers celebrate a Sri Lankan wicket during Asian Games 2026 semifinal. - PTI
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando exchange words during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

New Zealand A will rely on their familiarity with local conditions and a balanced squad to test India's batting depth. The hosts have included players such as Rhys Mariu, Dean Foxcroft, Tim Robinson and Henry Nicholls in their wider group, although the lineup for the opening match will determine their final combination.

India's bowling attack, featuring Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi and Washington Sundar, will aim to exploit early movement and maintain pressure across four days.

With the senior India-New Zealand Test series approaching, the unofficial contest provides both teams an important platform to assess their red-ball combinations, individual form and adaptability in New Zealand conditions.

All You Need To Know About India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test

When and where will the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test take place?

The first unofficial Test between India A Vs New Zealand A will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

What time will the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test begin?

The first unofficial Test between India A Vs New Zealand A is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 24.

Which TV channel will telecast the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test?

The India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How can fans watch the India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test online in India?

The India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 AM IST onwards.

India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test: Squads

India A squad: Dhruv Jurel (C & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Smaran Ravichandran, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Auqib Nabi, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Choudhary

New Zealand A squad: Rhys Mariu (C), Matthew Boyle, Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay (WK), Max Chu, Simon Keene, Kristian Clarke, Fraser Sheat, Zak Gibson, Jayden Lennox, Curtis Heaphy, Jarrod McKay

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories