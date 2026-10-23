A polling firm that admitted fabricating survey results has triggered a political and media controversy in the United States ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, after its data appeared in major election trackers and influenced political campaigns. Wedgewood Polling said it had invented most of its polling figures as an experiment to test whether media organisations and polling aggregators would scrutinise its claims before publishing them. The admission has raised concerns about the reliability of election polling and the potential consequences of misleading data for candidates, voters and news organisations.