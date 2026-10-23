UP: Islamic Flag Outside Ballia Mosque Burnt During Durga Idol Immersion Procession; Case Lodged

P
PTI
Published at:

Police file an FIR and launch an investigation after an Islamic flag outside a mosque in Ballia district was set on fire during a Durga idol immersion procession

image Prefer on Google
Durga Puja Visarjan
Durga Immersion Photo: Special Attribution
Summary of this article

  • An Islamic flag outside a mosque in Ballia was burnt during a Durga idol immersion procession.

  • UP Police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants and launched a probe using CCTV footage.

  • Additional security forces were deployed to maintain peace and prevent communal tension in the region.

Police here have registered a case against two unidentified persons for allegedly burning an Islamic flag during a Durga idol immersion procession, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday night in Garwar town when the procession was passing by a mosque. Some participants allegedly set fire to an Islamic flag attached to an electricity pole outside the mosque, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said police learnt about the incident through social media on Thursday. A case was registered in this connection on Friday based on a complaint.

Verma said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Several Muslim organisations expressed anger over the incident on X, sharing a video showing some youths raising alleged inflammatory slogans and attempting to burn the flag during the procession.

The purported video also shows police personnel at the spot during the incident.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories