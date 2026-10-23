Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of 2nd T20I Against NZ

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PTI
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Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Ishan Kishan
Indian batter Ishan Kishan's bat slips from his hand as he plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a right adductor strain.

  • The BCCI confirmed its medical staff is monitoring his progress as India leads the series 1-0.

  • Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention to replace him in the playing XI.

India won the opening match of the five-match series by four wickets here on Thursday.

"Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series," a BCCI statement read.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," it added.

Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh. The BCCI did not specify how long it would take for Kishan to recover.

The 28-year-old did not make much of an impact in the opening game but is a vital batting resource for the team.

Kishan's ouster could pave the way for 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's entry into the side.

The big-hitting youngster most recently played in the Asian Games in Japan, logging scores of 15 and 38 against Sri Lanka (semifinal) and Pakistan (final) respectively during India's second successive gold-winning campaign.

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India's batsman Ishan Kishan, right, embraces his batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for reaching his half century during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

At the beginning of the ongoing series, India captain Shreyas Iyer had stated that while Sooryavanshi will get his chances in due course, he cannot "walk" into the team given how consistent the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson has been for the side.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, on the other hand, stated it would be difficult to stop Sooryavanshi if he gets to play but the home team has worked on some plans to contain him.

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