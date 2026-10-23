859 Runs, Two Centuries And A Nail-Biting Finish In Rawalpindi As Sri Lanka Pull Off Miracle To Chase 430

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 October 2026 3:58 pm

Sri Lanka scripted a sensational two-wicket victory over England in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026, chasing down a mammoth 430-run target at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. England captain Harry Brook smashed a record-breaking 202 off 116 deliveries, including 21 fours and 10 sixes, while Will Jacks contributed an explosive unbeaten 66 as England posted 429/4. However, Sri Lanka responded brilliantly despite slipping to 24/2. Avishka Fernando (97) and Pavan Rathnayake (130) revived the chase with a crucial 166-run partnership, before Dasun Shanaka's blistering 97 off 50 balls kept the visitors on course. Janith Liyanage then delivered the finishing blow, smashing an unbeaten 61 off 27 balls, including the winning six off Josh Tongue in the final over. Sri Lanka reached 430/8 in 49.5 overs, completing the second-highest successful chase in ODI history and handing England a heartbreaking defeat.