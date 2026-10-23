859 Runs, Two Centuries And A Nail-Biting Finish In Rawalpindi As Sri Lanka Pull Off Miracle To Chase 430

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Sri Lanka scripted a sensational two-wicket victory over England in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026, chasing down a mammoth 430-run target at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. England captain Harry Brook smashed a record-breaking 202 off 116 deliveries, including 21 fours and 10 sixes, while Will Jacks contributed an explosive unbeaten 66 as England posted 429/4. However, Sri Lanka responded brilliantly despite slipping to 24/2. Avishka Fernando (97) and Pavan Rathnayake (130) revived the chase with a crucial 166-run partnership, before Dasun Shanaka's blistering 97 off 50 balls kept the visitors on course. Janith Liyanage then delivered the finishing blow, smashing an unbeaten 61 off 27 balls, including the winning six off Josh Tongue in the final over. Sri Lanka reached 430/8 in 49.5 overs, completing the second-highest successful chase in ODI history and handing England a heartbreaking defeat.

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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage, right, and Asitha Fernando, third left, celebrates with teammates after winning the tri-series one-day international cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights Janith Liyanage
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage, center, and teammates shake hand with England players on the end of the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Janith Liyanage
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage celebrates after playing the winning run during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Liam Dawson
England's Liam Dawson, left, and teammates celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Sri Lankas Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs as Pavan Rathnayake watches during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake bats during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Avishka Fernando
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Englands Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Englands Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Englands Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook bats during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Englands Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Sri Lankas Dunith Wellalage
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-
England's Tom Banton, right, and Ben Duckett run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Sri Lanka vs England odi tri series highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis tosses the coin as England captain Harry Brook watches before start of the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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