India Win Gold In Recurve Men's Doubles Archery At Asian Para Games

Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi defeated China 5-1 to win the men's recurve doubles gold.
The Indian duo maintained composure after tying the opening set to dominate the next two sets.
The victory added to India's growing medal tally on another successful day at the Games.
Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh and his debuting partner Vijay Sundi clinched the men's doubles gold medal with an assured performance, but India's women's doubles team settled for a silver in the recurve archery events of the Asian Para Games here on Friday.
Harvinder and Vijay defeated China's Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. The Indian duo shared the opening set with China after both sides shot 35.
But they took control after that, winning the second set 37-36 and the third 38-36 to seal the title and take the match 5-1 on set points.
The Chinese pair could not keep up with the Indians' consistency in the closing two sets.
This was after Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan lost to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian 0-6 in the women's doubles final to settle for the silver medal.
The Indian pair lost all three sets, scoring 31, 30 and 29 points against China's 38, 35 and 39.
The 35-year-old Harvinder combined with Bhawna in the mixed doubles semifinal. The pairing lost to China's Zhao Lixue and Wang Xueqian 0-6 and will now fight for bronze against Iran.
Harvinder had won the individual gold in the 2018 Asian Games before claiming the doubles bronze in the 2023 Hangzhou edition. His partner at that time was Sahil.
Harvinder won the individual Paralympic gold in the 2024 Paris edition, upgrading his bronze from the 2020 Tokyo Games.