Asian Para Games 2026: Nitesh Kumar Beats Pramod Bhagat In All-Indian Final As India Clinch SL3 Gold And Silver

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 to win men's singles SL3 gold at the Asian Para Games 2026, while Thulasimathi Murugesan claimed silver in women's SU5

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Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat to win men's singles SL3 gold at the Asian Para Games 2026. Photo: PCI
Summary of this article

  • Nitesh Kumar defeated Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 to win the men's singles SL3 badminton gold medal

  • Thulasimathi Murugesan settled for silver in women's SU5 after losing to China's Yang Qiuxia 18-21, 11-21

  • Murugesan will compete in the mixed doubles and women's doubles finals, aiming to add two more gold medals

India's Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat to win the men's singles SL3 badminton gold medal on Friday, while Thulasimathi Murugesan claimed silver in the women's SU5 category at the Asian Para Games 2026.

In an all-Indian final featuring two Paralympic gold medallists, Nitesh delivered a composed performance to beat the 38-year-old Bhagat 21-18, 21-16. The victory secured the gold medal for Nitesh, while Bhagat had to settle for silver after winning the title at the 2018 and 2022 editions.

The SL3 classification in para-badminton is for standing athletes with moderate impairments in one or both lower limbs that significantly affect their balance while walking or running.

The designation distinguishes athletes based on the nature and severity of their impairment.

In the women's SU5 singles final, Murugesan lost 18-21, 11-21 to China's Yang Qiuxia at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. The Indian shuttler, who won silver at the Paris Paralympics, will have further opportunities to add to her medal tally.

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Murugesan is scheduled to contest two more finals on Friday. She will first partner Nitesh in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 title clash against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani.

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She will then team up with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 final against China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian.

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