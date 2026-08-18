Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 2 Guide: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Headline Indian Action - Check Full Schedule

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 2: Here’s everything you need to know about the second day of the Badminton World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 18, as Lakshya Sen headlines the Indian action

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 2 Guide: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Indian Action Full Schedule
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian finished fourth at the Paris Olympics | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen leads India’s Day 2 charge, facing Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon in the men’s singles Round of 64

  • Unnati Hooda and four Indian doubles pairs are also in action across the mixed and women’s doubles draws

  • Day 2 features a packed schedule across four courts, beginning with Matthias Kicklitz vs Jonatan Christie at 9:00 am IST on Court 1

The action on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2026 gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 18, with Court 1 hosting the opening match of the day.

Germany’s Matthias Kicklitz will take on third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles Round of 64, with play scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST.

The first Indian players in action will be mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who face Canada’s Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Crystal Lai in the Round of 64. Their match is scheduled for around 10:40 am on Court 1.

Unnati Hooda will then begin her women’s singles campaign against Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar at approximately 12:20 pm. The Indian teenager will be looking to make a strong start to her World Championships campaign.

India’s mixed doubles action continues at around 1:20 pm on Court 3, with Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh taking on Turkey’s Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas.

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The afternoon session features two Indian women’s doubles pairs. Ninth seeds Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria will face Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi at approximately 4:30 pm on Court 2. Around 5:20 pm, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will take on USA’s Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee on Court 1.

The day’s final Indian appearance comes in the men’s singles, with 14th seed Lakshya Sen facing Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon at approximately 6:10 pm on Court 1.

India comes into Day 2 on the back of a major upset on the opening day, when Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in a dramatic three-game contest.

Badminton World Championships 2026: India’s Day 2 Schedule

Time (IST)CourtEventMatch
10:40 AMCourt 1Mixed Doubles, R64Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai/Crystal Lai (CAN) vs Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (IND)
12:20 PMCourt 1Women’s Singles, R64Thet Htar Thuzar (MYA) vs Unnati Hooda (IND)
1:20 PMCourt 3Mixed Doubles, R64Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (IND) vs Emre Sonmez/Yasemen Bektas (TUR)
4:30 PMCourt 2Women’s Doubles, R32Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (BUL) vs Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (IND)
5:20 PMCourt 1Women’s Doubles, R32Lauren Lam/Allison Quynh Lee (USA) vs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND)
6:10 PMCourt 1Men’s Singles, R64Collins Valentine Filimon (AUT) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)

Badminton World Championships 2026: Full Day 2 Schedule

MatchCourtTiming (EST)Event Name
Matthias Kicklitz (GER) vs Jonatan Christie (INA)Court 19:00 AMMen's Singles
Neslihan Arin (TUR) vs Ratchanok Intanon (THA)Court 19:50 AMWomen's Singles
Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai / Crystal Lai (CAN) vs Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (IND)Court 110:40 AMMixed Doubles
Jia Yifan / Zhang Shuxian (CAN) vs Lui Lok Lok / Tsang Hiu Yan (HKG)Court 111:30 AMWomen's Doubles
Thet Htar Thuzar (MYA) vs Unnati Hooda (IND)Court 112:20 PMWomen's Singles
Lo Sin Yan Happy (HKG) vs Chen Yufei (CHN)Court 11:10 PMWomen's Singles
Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (CHN) vs Pham Thi Dieu Ly / Pham Thu Khanh (VIE)Court 12:00 PMWomen's Doubles
Filip Karlborg / Tilda Sjoo (SWE) vs Kristoffer Kolding / Mette Werge (DEN)Court 12:50 PMMixed Doubles
Rasmus Gemke (DEN) vs Julien Carraggi (BEL)Court 13:40 PMMen's Singles
Daniel Lundgaard / Mads Vestergaard (DEN) vs Fabricio Farias / Davi Silva (BRA)Court 14:30 PMMen's Doubles
Lauren Lam / Allison Quynh Lee (USA) vs Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND)Court 15:20 PMWomen's Doubles
Collins Valentine Filimon (AUT) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)Court 16:10 PMMen's Singles
Kevin Cordon (GUA) vs Mark Shelley Alcala (USA)Court 17:00 PMMen's Singles
Jeon Hyeokjin (KOR) vs Victor Lai (CAN)Court 17:50 PMMen's Singles
Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (MAS) vs Christopher Grimley / Matthew Grimley (SCO)Court 18:40 PMMen's Doubles
Viren Nettasinghe (SRI) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)Court 19:30 PMMen's Singles
Ozge Bayrak (TUR) vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN)Court 29:00 AMWomen's Singles
Wong Tien Ci / Lim Chiew Sien (MAS) vs Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA)Court 29:50 AMMixed Doubles
Brian Yang (CAN) vs Loh Kean Yew (SGP)Court 210:40 AMMen's Singles
Chiu Pin-Chian (TPE) vs Michelle Li (CAN)Court 211:30 AMWomen's Singles
Chang Yin Chak / Ng Tsz Yau (HKG) vs Marvin Seidel / Thuc Phyong Nguyen (GER)Court 212:20 PMMixed Doubles
Justin Hoh (MAS) vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE)Court 21:10 PMMen's Singles
Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) vs Christo Popov (FRA)Court 22:00 PMMen's Singles
Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Peeratchai Sukphun / Pakkapon Teeraratsakul (THA)Court 22:50 PMMen's Doubles
Marwan Faza / Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata (INA) vs Mihajlo Tomic / Andjela Vitman (SRB)Court 23:40 PMMixed Doubles
Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL) vs Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi (IND)Court 24:30 PMWomen's Doubles
Nguyen Thuy Linh (VIE) vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)Court 25:20 PMWomen's Singles
Man Wei Chong / Tee Kai Wun (MAS) vs Huang Di / Liu Yang (CHN)Court 26:10 PMMixed Doubles
Misha Zilberman (ISR) vs Alex Lanier (FRA)Court 27:00 PMMen's Singles
Kim Wonho / Seo Seungjae (KOR) vs Nomura Takumi / Shimogami Yuichi (JPN)Court 27:50 PMMixed Doubles
Chiu Hsiang Chieh / Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) vs Kumagai Kakeru / Nishi Hiroki (JPN)Court 28:40 PMMixed Doubles
Adham Hatem Elgamal (EGY) vs Daniil Dubovenko (ISR)Court 2Subject to changeMen's Singles
Nicolas Franconville / Julie Franconville (SUI) vs Evgeni Panev / Gabriela Stoeva (BUL)Court 39:10 AMMixed Doubles
Edward Lau (NZL) vs Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)Court 310:00 AMMen's Singles
Shaunna Li (NZL) vs Dounia Pelupessy (SUI)Court 310:50 AMWomen's Singles
Kim Jaeheyon / Jang Hajeong (KOR) vs Chen Zhi Yi / Francesca Corbett (USA)Court 311:40 AMMixed Doubles
Ishika Jaiswal (USA) vs Sabrina Solis (MEX)Court 312:30 PMWomen's Singles
Ashith Surya / Amrutha Pramuthesh (IND) vs Emre Sonmez / Yasemen Bektas (TUR)Court 31:20 PMMixed Doubles
Timothy Lock / Chloe Hoang (CAN) vs Andy Buijk / Meerte Loos (NED)Court 32:10 PMMixed Doubles
Ranithma Liyanage (SRI) vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)Court 32:10 PM*Women's Singles
Alexander Dunn / Julie MacPherson (SCO) vs Edward Lau / Shaunna Li (NZL)Court 32:30 PMMixed Doubles
Vu Thi Trang (VIE) vs Kristin Kuuba (EST)Court 33:20 PMWomen's Singles
Wong Ling Ching (MAS) vs Namie Miyahira (PER)Court 34:10 PMWomen's Singles
Hsu Yin-Hui / Lin Jhih Yun (TPE) vs Chang Ching Hui / Yang Ching Tun (TPE)Court 35:00 PMWomen's Doubles
Tobias Kuenzi (SUI) vs Garret Tan (USA)Court 35:50 PMMen's Singles
Iwanaga Rin / Nakanishi Kie (JPN) vs Hathaithip Mijad / Napapakorn Tungkasatan (THA)Court 36:40 PMWomen's Doubles
Panitchaphon Terraratsakul (THA) vs Kalle Koljonen (FIN)Court 37:30 PMMen's Singles
Ben Lane / Sean Vendy (ENG) vs Donovan Willard Wee / Jia Hao Howin Wong (SGP)Court 38:20 PMMen's Doubles
Fabricio Farias / Jaquelin Lima (BRA) vs Simon Krax / Amelie Lehmann (GER)Court 49:10 AMMixed Doubles
Davi Silva / Sania Lima (BRA) vs Samuel Jones / Lizzie Tolman (ENG)Court 410:00 AMMixed Doubles
Wu Guan Xun / Lee Chia Hsin (TPE) vs Ruben Garcia / Lucia Rodriguez (ESP)Court 410:50 AMMixed Doubles
Tereza Švábíková (CZE) vs Sim Yujin (KOR)Court 411:40 AMWomen's Singles
Jia Heng Teh (SGP) vs Fabio Caponio (ITA)Court 412:30 PMMen's Singles
Lin Hsiang Ti (TPE) vs Anna Tatranova (FRA)Court 41:20 PMWomen's Singles
Julien Maio / Lea Palermo (FRA) vs Bimo Prasetyo / Arlya Nabila Thesya Munggaran (INA)Court 42:10 PMMixed Doubles
Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) vs Nguyen Hai Dang (VIE)Court 42:10 PM*Men's Singles
Leong Iok Chong / Ng Weng Chi (MAC) vs Brian Wassink / Debora Jille (NED)Court 42:30 PMMixed Doubles
Ondřej Král / Tereza Švábíková (CZE) vs Callum Hemming / Estelle van Leeuwen (ENG)Court 43:20 PMMixed Doubles
Prakriti Bharath (UAE) vs Polina Buhrova (UKR)Court 44:10 PMWomen's Singles
Hsieh Pei Shan / Hung En-Tzu (TPE) vs Amy Ackerman / Johanita Scholtz (RSA)Court 45:00 PMWomen's Doubles
Yeung Nga Ting / Yeung Pui Lam (HKG) vs Francesca Corbett / Jennie Gai (USA)Court 45:50 PMWomen's Doubles
Cheng Boyang / Liu Yi (CHN) vs Hu Keyuan / Lin Xiangyi (CHN)Court 46:40 PMMen's Doubles
Miranda Wilson (GER) vs Yevheniia Kantemyr (UKR)Court 47:30 PMWomen's Singles
Gunji Riko (JPN) vs Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)Court 48:20 PMWomen's Singles

Matches To Watch

Badminton World Championships 2026: Live Streaming

The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioCinema. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.

Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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