Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 2 Guide: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Headline Indian Action - Check Full Schedule

Lakshya Sen leads India’s Day 2 charge, facing Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon in the men’s singles Round of 64
Unnati Hooda and four Indian doubles pairs are also in action across the mixed and women’s doubles draws
Day 2 features a packed schedule across four courts, beginning with Matthias Kicklitz vs Jonatan Christie at 9:00 am IST on Court 1
The action on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2026 gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 18, with Court 1 hosting the opening match of the day.
Germany’s Matthias Kicklitz will take on third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles Round of 64, with play scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST.
The first Indian players in action will be mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who face Canada’s Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Crystal Lai in the Round of 64. Their match is scheduled for around 10:40 am on Court 1.
Unnati Hooda will then begin her women’s singles campaign against Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar at approximately 12:20 pm. The Indian teenager will be looking to make a strong start to her World Championships campaign.
India’s mixed doubles action continues at around 1:20 pm on Court 3, with Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh taking on Turkey’s Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas.
The afternoon session features two Indian women’s doubles pairs. Ninth seeds Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria will face Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi at approximately 4:30 pm on Court 2. Around 5:20 pm, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will take on USA’s Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee on Court 1.
The day’s final Indian appearance comes in the men’s singles, with 14th seed Lakshya Sen facing Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon at approximately 6:10 pm on Court 1.
India comes into Day 2 on the back of a major upset on the opening day, when Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in a dramatic three-game contest.
Badminton World Championships 2026: India’s Day 2 Schedule
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Event
|Match
|10:40 AM
|Court 1
|Mixed Doubles, R64
|Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai/Crystal Lai (CAN) vs Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (IND)
|12:20 PM
|Court 1
|Women’s Singles, R64
|Thet Htar Thuzar (MYA) vs Unnati Hooda (IND)
|1:20 PM
|Court 3
|Mixed Doubles, R64
|Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (IND) vs Emre Sonmez/Yasemen Bektas (TUR)
|4:30 PM
|Court 2
|Women’s Doubles, R32
|Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (BUL) vs Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (IND)
|5:20 PM
|Court 1
|Women’s Doubles, R32
|Lauren Lam/Allison Quynh Lee (USA) vs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND)
|6:10 PM
|Court 1
|Men’s Singles, R64
|Collins Valentine Filimon (AUT) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)
Badminton World Championships 2026: Full Day 2 Schedule
|Match
|Court
|Timing (EST)
|Event Name
|Matthias Kicklitz (GER) vs Jonatan Christie (INA)
|Court 1
|9:00 AM
|Men's Singles
|Neslihan Arin (TUR) vs Ratchanok Intanon (THA)
|Court 1
|9:50 AM
|Women's Singles
|Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai / Crystal Lai (CAN) vs Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (IND)
|Court 1
|10:40 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Jia Yifan / Zhang Shuxian (CAN) vs Lui Lok Lok / Tsang Hiu Yan (HKG)
|Court 1
|11:30 AM
|Women's Doubles
|Thet Htar Thuzar (MYA) vs Unnati Hooda (IND)
|Court 1
|12:20 PM
|Women's Singles
|Lo Sin Yan Happy (HKG) vs Chen Yufei (CHN)
|Court 1
|1:10 PM
|Women's Singles
|Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (CHN) vs Pham Thi Dieu Ly / Pham Thu Khanh (VIE)
|Court 1
|2:00 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Filip Karlborg / Tilda Sjoo (SWE) vs Kristoffer Kolding / Mette Werge (DEN)
|Court 1
|2:50 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Rasmus Gemke (DEN) vs Julien Carraggi (BEL)
|Court 1
|3:40 PM
|Men's Singles
|Daniel Lundgaard / Mads Vestergaard (DEN) vs Fabricio Farias / Davi Silva (BRA)
|Court 1
|4:30 PM
|Men's Doubles
|Lauren Lam / Allison Quynh Lee (USA) vs Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND)
|Court 1
|5:20 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Collins Valentine Filimon (AUT) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)
|Court 1
|6:10 PM
|Men's Singles
|Kevin Cordon (GUA) vs Mark Shelley Alcala (USA)
|Court 1
|7:00 PM
|Men's Singles
|Jeon Hyeokjin (KOR) vs Victor Lai (CAN)
|Court 1
|7:50 PM
|Men's Singles
|Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (MAS) vs Christopher Grimley / Matthew Grimley (SCO)
|Court 1
|8:40 PM
|Men's Doubles
|Viren Nettasinghe (SRI) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)
|Court 1
|9:30 PM
|Men's Singles
|Ozge Bayrak (TUR) vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN)
|Court 2
|9:00 AM
|Women's Singles
|Wong Tien Ci / Lim Chiew Sien (MAS) vs Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA)
|Court 2
|9:50 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Brian Yang (CAN) vs Loh Kean Yew (SGP)
|Court 2
|10:40 AM
|Men's Singles
|Chiu Pin-Chian (TPE) vs Michelle Li (CAN)
|Court 2
|11:30 AM
|Women's Singles
|Chang Yin Chak / Ng Tsz Yau (HKG) vs Marvin Seidel / Thuc Phyong Nguyen (GER)
|Court 2
|12:20 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Justin Hoh (MAS) vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE)
|Court 2
|1:10 PM
|Men's Singles
|Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) vs Christo Popov (FRA)
|Court 2
|2:00 PM
|Men's Singles
|Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Peeratchai Sukphun / Pakkapon Teeraratsakul (THA)
|Court 2
|2:50 PM
|Men's Doubles
|Marwan Faza / Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata (INA) vs Mihajlo Tomic / Andjela Vitman (SRB)
|Court 2
|3:40 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL) vs Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi (IND)
|Court 2
|4:30 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Nguyen Thuy Linh (VIE) vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)
|Court 2
|5:20 PM
|Women's Singles
|Man Wei Chong / Tee Kai Wun (MAS) vs Huang Di / Liu Yang (CHN)
|Court 2
|6:10 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Misha Zilberman (ISR) vs Alex Lanier (FRA)
|Court 2
|7:00 PM
|Men's Singles
|Kim Wonho / Seo Seungjae (KOR) vs Nomura Takumi / Shimogami Yuichi (JPN)
|Court 2
|7:50 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Chiu Hsiang Chieh / Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) vs Kumagai Kakeru / Nishi Hiroki (JPN)
|Court 2
|8:40 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Adham Hatem Elgamal (EGY) vs Daniil Dubovenko (ISR)
|Court 2
|Subject to change
|Men's Singles
|Nicolas Franconville / Julie Franconville (SUI) vs Evgeni Panev / Gabriela Stoeva (BUL)
|Court 3
|9:10 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Edward Lau (NZL) vs Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG)
|Court 3
|10:00 AM
|Men's Singles
|Shaunna Li (NZL) vs Dounia Pelupessy (SUI)
|Court 3
|10:50 AM
|Women's Singles
|Kim Jaeheyon / Jang Hajeong (KOR) vs Chen Zhi Yi / Francesca Corbett (USA)
|Court 3
|11:40 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Ishika Jaiswal (USA) vs Sabrina Solis (MEX)
|Court 3
|12:30 PM
|Women's Singles
|Ashith Surya / Amrutha Pramuthesh (IND) vs Emre Sonmez / Yasemen Bektas (TUR)
|Court 3
|1:20 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Timothy Lock / Chloe Hoang (CAN) vs Andy Buijk / Meerte Loos (NED)
|Court 3
|2:10 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Ranithma Liyanage (SRI) vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)
|Court 3
|2:10 PM*
|Women's Singles
|Alexander Dunn / Julie MacPherson (SCO) vs Edward Lau / Shaunna Li (NZL)
|Court 3
|2:30 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Vu Thi Trang (VIE) vs Kristin Kuuba (EST)
|Court 3
|3:20 PM
|Women's Singles
|Wong Ling Ching (MAS) vs Namie Miyahira (PER)
|Court 3
|4:10 PM
|Women's Singles
|Hsu Yin-Hui / Lin Jhih Yun (TPE) vs Chang Ching Hui / Yang Ching Tun (TPE)
|Court 3
|5:00 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Tobias Kuenzi (SUI) vs Garret Tan (USA)
|Court 3
|5:50 PM
|Men's Singles
|Iwanaga Rin / Nakanishi Kie (JPN) vs Hathaithip Mijad / Napapakorn Tungkasatan (THA)
|Court 3
|6:40 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Panitchaphon Terraratsakul (THA) vs Kalle Koljonen (FIN)
|Court 3
|7:30 PM
|Men's Singles
|Ben Lane / Sean Vendy (ENG) vs Donovan Willard Wee / Jia Hao Howin Wong (SGP)
|Court 3
|8:20 PM
|Men's Doubles
|Fabricio Farias / Jaquelin Lima (BRA) vs Simon Krax / Amelie Lehmann (GER)
|Court 4
|9:10 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Davi Silva / Sania Lima (BRA) vs Samuel Jones / Lizzie Tolman (ENG)
|Court 4
|10:00 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Wu Guan Xun / Lee Chia Hsin (TPE) vs Ruben Garcia / Lucia Rodriguez (ESP)
|Court 4
|10:50 AM
|Mixed Doubles
|Tereza Švábíková (CZE) vs Sim Yujin (KOR)
|Court 4
|11:40 AM
|Women's Singles
|Jia Heng Teh (SGP) vs Fabio Caponio (ITA)
|Court 4
|12:30 PM
|Men's Singles
|Lin Hsiang Ti (TPE) vs Anna Tatranova (FRA)
|Court 4
|1:20 PM
|Women's Singles
|Julien Maio / Lea Palermo (FRA) vs Bimo Prasetyo / Arlya Nabila Thesya Munggaran (INA)
|Court 4
|2:10 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) vs Nguyen Hai Dang (VIE)
|Court 4
|2:10 PM*
|Men's Singles
|Leong Iok Chong / Ng Weng Chi (MAC) vs Brian Wassink / Debora Jille (NED)
|Court 4
|2:30 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Ondřej Král / Tereza Švábíková (CZE) vs Callum Hemming / Estelle van Leeuwen (ENG)
|Court 4
|3:20 PM
|Mixed Doubles
|Prakriti Bharath (UAE) vs Polina Buhrova (UKR)
|Court 4
|4:10 PM
|Women's Singles
|Hsieh Pei Shan / Hung En-Tzu (TPE) vs Amy Ackerman / Johanita Scholtz (RSA)
|Court 4
|5:00 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Yeung Nga Ting / Yeung Pui Lam (HKG) vs Francesca Corbett / Jennie Gai (USA)
|Court 4
|5:50 PM
|Women's Doubles
|Cheng Boyang / Liu Yi (CHN) vs Hu Keyuan / Lin Xiangyi (CHN)
|Court 4
|6:40 PM
|Men's Doubles
|Miranda Wilson (GER) vs Yevheniia Kantemyr (UKR)
|Court 4
|7:30 PM
|Women's Singles
|Gunji Riko (JPN) vs Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)
|Court 4
|8:20 PM
|Women's Singles
Matches To Watch
Badminton World Championships 2026: Live Streaming
The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioCinema. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.
Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.