Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 2 Guide: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Headline Indian Action - Check Full Schedule

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 August 2026 8:54 am Published at: 18 August 2026 8:49 am Updated on:

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 2: Here’s everything you need to know about the second day of the Badminton World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 18, as Lakshya Sen headlines the Indian action

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 August 2026 8:54 am Published at: 18 August 2026 8:49 am Updated on:

Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian finished fourth at the Paris Olympics | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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