Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Catch all the updates from the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Sunday, 18 October at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, in Nagoya, Japan

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026! The grand continental multi-sport spectacle officially opens today, Sunday, October 18, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, setting the stage for a week of inspiring competition through October 24. The majestic opening ceremony is set to take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium (Paloma Mizuho Stadium) under the inspiring theme “WABI: We Are Beautiful Individuals”. While the formal celebrations kick off tonight, action across several disciplines—including blind football, para badminton, para table tennis, and boccia—is already underway. Across 18 sports, roughly 3,000 athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees are ready to battle for continental glory.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2026, 02:01:58 pm IST Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India's Ceremonial Dress The Indian contingent's ceremonial blazer is a tribute to our heritage: Prints of seals from the Indus Valley Civilization, the ancient script and motifs of one of the world's oldest civilisations Sapt Sindhu on the collar — honouring the sacred land of seven rivers and the course of the mighty Saraswati. The Indian Tricolour proudly placed on the pocket, over the heart

18 Oct 2026, 01:11:20 pm IST Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Live Streaming Details? The Asian Para Games 2026 will be streamed live in India on the Waves OTT app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the event on the DD Sports television channel.

18 Oct 2026, 01:10:27 pm IST Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: When The Ceremony Starts? The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST.

18 Oct 2026, 01:09:47 pm IST Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pramod Bhagat Pramod Bhagat, Indian shuttler, shares his thought after being chosen as the flag-bearer of India. View this post on Instagram