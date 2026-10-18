Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India's Ceremonial Dress
The Indian contingent's ceremonial blazer is a tribute to our heritage: Prints of seals from the Indus Valley Civilization, the ancient script and motifs of one of the world's oldest civilisations Sapt Sindhu on the collar — honouring the sacred land of seven rivers and the course of the mighty Saraswati. The Indian Tricolour proudly placed on the pocket, over the heart
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Live Streaming Details?
The Asian Para Games 2026 will be streamed live in India on the Waves OTT app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the event on the DD Sports television channel.
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: When The Ceremony Starts?
The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST.
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pramod Bhagat
Pramod Bhagat, Indian shuttler, shares his thought after being chosen as the flag-bearer of India.
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Greetings!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games opening ceremony. The event will start at 2:30 PM, so, stay back and sit tight as we bring you all the live updates.