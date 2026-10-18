Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma To Carry Indian Flag

A
Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Catch all the updates from the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Sunday, 18 October at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, in Nagoya, Japan

image Prefer on Google
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates:
India's contigent at the Asian Para Games before the opening ceremony goes live | Photo: Special Arrangement
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026! The grand continental multi-sport spectacle officially opens today, Sunday, October 18, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, setting the stage for a week of inspiring competition through October 24. The majestic opening ceremony is set to take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium (Paloma Mizuho Stadium) under the inspiring theme “WABI: We Are Beautiful Individuals”. While the formal celebrations kick off tonight, action across several disciplines—including blind football, para badminton, para table tennis, and boccia—is already underway. Across 18 sports, roughly 3,000 athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees are ready to battle for continental glory.
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India's Ceremonial Dress

The Indian contingent's ceremonial blazer is a tribute to our heritage: Prints of seals from the Indus Valley Civilization, the ancient script and motifs of one of the world's oldest civilisations Sapt Sindhu on the collar — honouring the sacred land of seven rivers and the course of the mighty Saraswati. The Indian Tricolour proudly placed on the pocket, over the heart

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Live Streaming Details?

The Asian Para Games 2026 will be streamed live in India on the Waves OTT app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the event on the DD Sports television channel.

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: When The Ceremony Starts?

The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST.

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pramod Bhagat

Pramod Bhagat, Indian shuttler, shares his thought after being chosen as the flag-bearer of India.

Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Greetings!

Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games opening ceremony. The event will start at 2:30 PM, so, stay back and sit tight as we bring you all the live updates.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories