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Asian Para Games 2026: Rinku Hooda, Ajeet Singh Secure Gold-Silver Double In Men's Javelin F46

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Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Rinku Hooda won gold with a season-best throw of 65.11m, while Ajeet Singh claimed silver with 65.02m in the men's javelin F46 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Indonesia's Rizal Bagus Saktyono took bronze, as India secured its second gold-silver double podium on Monday

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rinku hooda gold ajeet singh silver asian para games 2026 mens javelin f46 india double podium
Indian athlete Rinku Hooda in action at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe. Photo: X | SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Hooda won gold with 65.11m, while Ajeet Singh took silver with 65.02m in men's javelin F46

  • Indonesia's Rizal Bagus Saktyono claimed bronze with 55.30m

  • India secured its second gold-silver double podium on Monday at the Asian Para Games 2026

India secured a one-two finish in the men's javelin throw F46 final at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19, as Rinku Hooda won gold and Ajeet Singh claimed silver in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Hooda topped the standings with a season-best throw of 65.11m, while compatriot Ajeet finished a close second with 65.02m. The gap between the two Indians was just 0.09m, as they secured the top two positions for the country.

Indonesia's Rizal Bagus Saktyono completed the podium with a throw of 55.30m, finishing third behind the Indian duo.

The result marked India's second double podium finish on Monday at the Games. Earlier, Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara secured gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event, giving India another one-two finish.

The latest success in the javelin also recalled India's performance at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where the country swept all three medals in the men's F46 event.

Sundar Singh Gurjar won gold with a world-record throw of 68.60m, Hooda took silver with 67.08m, and Ajeet claimed bronze with 63.52m.

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Although India did not repeat that complete podium sweep in Aichi-Nagoya, Hooda and Ajeet ensured that the gold and silver medals went to the country once again.

Their performances added to India's medal tally on the opening day of athletics competition at the continental para-sport event.

Asian Para Games 2026: Men's Javelin Throw F46 Results

  • Gold: Rinku Hooda (India) - 65.11m (season best)

  • Silver: Ajeet Singh (India) - 65.02m (season best)

  • Bronze: Rizal Bagus Saktyono (Indonesia) - 55.30m (personal best)

In para-athletics, the F46 classification is for field-event athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as arm amputation, reduced muscle strength or limited arm movement.

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