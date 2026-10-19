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Mona Agarwal Sets Games Record For Gold, Avani Lekhara Wins Silver As India Open Medal Account At Asian Para Games 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Mona Agarwal clinched gold with a Games-record score of 250.0, while Avani Lekhara took silver with 249.6 in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on October 19. The Indian duo’s one-two finish opened India’s medal account at the tournament

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mona agarwal gold avani lekhara silver asian para games womens 10m air rifle standing sh1 shooting
Mona Agarwal during her shooting event at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Mona Agarwal wins gold with a Games-record 250.0; Avani Lekhara takes silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games

  • South Korea’s Yunri Lee claims bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event

  • Lekhara secures an LA 2028 Paralympics quota, while Agarwal had qualified at the World Championships

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara delivered a memorable start for India at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, finishing first and second respectively in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event.

Agarwal clinched the gold medal with a score of 250.0, setting a new Asian Para Games record in the process.

The Indian shooter eclipsed the previous benchmark of 249.6, set by Lekhara, to win a closely contested final by 0.4 points. South Korea's Yunri Lee completed the podium with bronze.

The final went down to the wire, with Agarwal holding a narrow 239.2 to 239.1 advantage over Lekhara before the last shots. The former eventually pulled clear to secure the title.

For Agarwal, the triumph marked a remarkable improvement from her sixth-place finish in the same event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The 2024 Paris Paralympics bronze medallist has now added an Asian Para Games gold to her achievements.

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Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion, had won gold in this discipline at Hangzhou in 2022 but had to settle for silver in Nagoya. She nevertheless secured a quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Agarwal had already earned her quota for the Games at the World Championships.

The result gave India its first medals of the 2026 Asian Para Games, with the two Indian shooters producing a one-two finish in the opening medal event.

The SH1 category in para shooting features athletes with lower limb impairments who can support their firearm independently.

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