Mona Agarwal Sets Games Record For Gold, Avani Lekhara Wins Silver As India Open Medal Account At Asian Para Games 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 19 October 2026 11:43 am Published at: 19 October 2026 11:18 am Updated on:

Mona Agarwal clinched gold with a Games-record score of 250.0, while Avani Lekhara took silver with 249.6 in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on October 19. The Indian duo’s one-two finish opened India’s medal account at the tournament

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 19 October 2026 11:43 am Published at: 19 October 2026 11:18 am Updated on:

Mona Agarwal during her shooting event at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: PTI