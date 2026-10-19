Mona Agarwal Sets Games Record For Gold, Avani Lekhara Wins Silver As India Open Medal Account At Asian Para Games 2026

Mona Agarwal wins gold with a Games-record 250.0; Avani Lekhara takes silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games
South Korea’s Yunri Lee claims bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event
Lekhara secures an LA 2028 Paralympics quota, while Agarwal had qualified at the World Championships
Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara delivered a memorable start for India at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, finishing first and second respectively in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event.
Agarwal clinched the gold medal with a score of 250.0, setting a new Asian Para Games record in the process.
The Indian shooter eclipsed the previous benchmark of 249.6, set by Lekhara, to win a closely contested final by 0.4 points. South Korea's Yunri Lee completed the podium with bronze.
The final went down to the wire, with Agarwal holding a narrow 239.2 to 239.1 advantage over Lekhara before the last shots. The former eventually pulled clear to secure the title.
Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion, had won gold in this discipline at Hangzhou in 2022 but had to settle for silver in Nagoya. She nevertheless secured a quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
Agarwal had already earned her quota for the Games at the World Championships.