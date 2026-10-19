India won 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze, on October 19 at the Asian Para Games 2026
Mona Agarwal, Nishad Kumar, Soumya and Rinku led India's gold-medal charge, while Sheetal Devi set world records in compound archery
India assured additional medals in table tennis and para-badminton after athletes advanced to the semifinals
India opened their Asian Para Games 2026 campaign on a high on Monday, October 19, with a haul of 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze, across multiple disciplines.
Shooting and para-athletics provided the bulk of the gold-medal success, while Indian judokas and swimmers also made it to the podium.
Mona Agarwal, Nishad Kumar, Soumya and Rinku claimed gold in their respective events, while armless archer Sheetal Devi delivered a record-breaking performance in compound archery.
India also assured themselves of additional medals in table tennis and para-badminton after several athletes secured semifinal berths.
India ended the opening day fourth in the overall standings, with the competition continuing across disciplines at the Games.
Mona Agarwal Beats Avani Lekhara For Shooting Gold
Mona Agarwal produced a remarkable turnaround in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 final, recovering from sixth place to clinch gold ahead of defending champion Avani Lekhara.
Mona, who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, scored 250.0 points to establish an Asian Para Games record. Avani, a two-time Paralympic champion, finished just 0.4 points behind with 249.6 to take silver.
Both Indians had impressed in qualification, with Mona topping the field of eight shooters with 629.1 points, another Asian Para Games record. Avani followed in second place with 626.4.
The result also secured India a second quota place in the event for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Mona had already earned a quota at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, last month, where she won silver.
Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In International Long Jump Debut
Nishad Kumar added another achievement to his sporting career by winning gold in the men's long jump with an effort of 7.11m. The two-time Paralympic silver-medallist was competing in an international long jump event for the first time.
Nishad lost his right arm in an accident involving a grass-cutting machine when he was six years old. His performance gave India another gold in para-athletics.
The country's medal tally in the discipline grew further through Soumya and Rinku. Soumya won the women's 1500m T12/T13 event in a personal-best time of 5:12.39 seconds, finishing ahead of compatriot Radha Venkatesh, who took silver in 5:30.90 seconds.
India also secured the top two positions in the men's F46 javelin throw. Rinku won gold with a season-best effort of 65.11m, while Ajeet Singh finished second with 65.02m.
The F46 classification covers athletes with upper-limb impairments, including arm amputations and restrictions in arm movement or muscle power.
Ravanni Valasanaini added a bronze medal in the women's T11 event after Rakshitha Raju, who had initially finished third, was disqualified for a technical violation related to competition attire or equipment.
Sheetal Devi Sets The Pace In Compound Archery
Sheetal Devi made her mark in compound archery by equalling the world record in the women's qualification round. She subsequently partnered Rakesh Kumar in the mixed team event, with the Indian duo setting a new world mark.
The performances added to India's impressive start and highlighted the country's strength in para-archery.
Kokila, Kapil Parmar Secure Judo Medals
India's visually impaired judokas added two medals to the country's opening-day tally.
Kokila claimed silver in the women's J2 -52kg category after losing the final to Kyrgyzstan's Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy. The Hangzhou Asian Para Games bronze-medallist improved on her previous result with another podium finish.
Kapil Parmar won bronze in the men's J1 -70kg category. After suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat against Indonesia's Junaedi in the semifinal, Kapil recovered to beat another Indonesian, Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi, 1-0 in the bronze-medal playoff.
had won silver at the previous edition in Hangzhou.
Judo competitions for athletes with visual impairments are divided into J1 and J2 classifications. J1 includes athletes with more severe visual impairments, while J2 competitors generally retain more functional vision.
Ravi Karthik Budigina Wins Silver In Swimming
Ravi Karthik Budigina secured India's swimming medal with a silver in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event. He clocked 56.68 seconds to finish second.
The S13 category is intended for athletes with a relatively minor visual impairment.
Bhavina Patel Headlines India's Table Tennis Progress
India assured themselves of medals in three women's table tennis classes after Prachi Pandey, Sonalben and Bhavina Patel advanced to the semifinals.
Prachi defeated Thailand's Kanokporn Phathumchai in the women's Class 6 event, winning 11-5, 11-4, 11-13, 12-10 in her second group match. Her progression guaranteed India a first-ever Asian Para Games medal in the category.
Sonalben reached the last four in women's Class 3 after overcoming Thailand's Dararat Asayut 3-1 in the quarterfinal. She won the match 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5.
Bhavina, a Paralympic silver-medallist and former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, also secured a semifinal place in the Class 4-5 category. She defeated China's Zhang Miao 3-1, recovering from a first-game loss to win 8-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-6.
Class 6 is a standing category for athletes with significant impairments affecting both arms and legs. Class 3 is a wheelchair category for players with limited trunk control and poor sitting balance, while Classes 4 and 5 accommodate athletes with physical impairments who compete while seated.
Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan Assure India Of Badminton Medal
India's para-badminton players also enjoyed a productive day, with Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan securing at least a bronze medal in mixed doubles after reaching the semifinals.
The Indian duo topped Group B in the SL3-SU5 category without losing a match. They first received a walkover against China's Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiuxia before defeating Chen Pengfei and Huang Zixuan, another Chinese pair, 21-4, 21-18 in 23 minutes at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.
Nitesh, the reigning Paris Paralympics champion, also began his men's singles SL3 campaign with a 21-13, 21-15 win over South Korea's Joo Dongjae in Group A.
Ruthick Ragupathi contributed to India's successful day with a straight-games victory against Thailand's Somsiri Pricha in the men's singles SU5 Group C match. Ruthick won 21-12, 21-12.
In para-badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairments who compete on half a court, while SU5 is for athletes with upper-limb impairments.
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Medal Winners On October 19
India's 11-medal haul on the opening day comprised four gold, five silver and two bronze medals. The medal winners were:
Gold: Mona Agarwal (women's 10m air rifle SH1), Nishad Kumar (men's long jump T47), Soumya (women's 1500m T12/T13), Rinku (men's F46 javelin throw).
Silver: Avani Lekhara (women's 10m air rifle SH1), Radha Venkatesh (women's 1500m T12/T13), Ajeet Singh (men's F46 javelin throw), Kokila (women's J2 -52kg judo), Ravi Karthik Budigina (men's 100m freestyle S13).
Bronze: Kapil Parmar (men's J1 -70kg judo), Ravanni Valasanaini (women's T11 para-athletics).
India also secured guaranteed podium finishes in women's table tennis Classes 3, 4-5 and 6, along with mixed doubles para-badminton, following semifinal qualifications.