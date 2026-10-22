Asian Para Games 2026: Podium Sweep In Men's High Jump T63 As Shailesh Kumar Wins Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Shailesh Kumar led the charge at the Asian Games as Indian athletes swept the podium in the men's high jump T63 on Thursday, October 22.

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Asian Para Games 2026: Podium Sweep In Mens High Jump T63 As Shailesh Kumar Wins Gold
Podium Sweep In Men's High Jump T63 | Photo: PCI
Summary of this article

  • India won all three medals in the men's high jump T63 event at the Asian Para Games on Thursday

  • Shailesh Kumar won the gold medal, Varun Bhati won silver and Rahul won bronze

  • Rahul achieved a personal best jump of 1.81 meters to clinch the bronze medal

Shailesh Kumar led the charge in the men's high jump T63 event as India swept the podium on Thursday, October 22, in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

India delivered a historic performance, winning all three medals.

Shailesh Kumar clinched the gold medal with an outstanding jump of 1.89 metres, while Varun Bhati secured silver with a jump of 1.84 metres. Rahul completed India’s clean sweep by winning the bronze medal with a jump of 1.81 metres. It was Rahul's personal best performance too.

Asian Para Games Live Updates, Day 7

Final Results – Men’s High Jump T63

  • Gold: Shailesh Kumar (India) – 1.89 m

  • Silver: Varun Bhati (India) – 1.84 m

  • Bronze: Rahul (India) – 1.81 m (Personal Best)

Edwin Jr Enguito of the Philippines and Zaw Min Tun of Myanmar shared fourth place, both recording jumps of 1.60 metres, while Muhammad Nadeem of Pakistan finished sixth with a jump of 1.55 metres.

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