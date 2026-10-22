BJYM New National Team: Hemang Joshi Reshuffles Youth Wing Ahead Of 2027 Polls

BJYM announced a new team of national office-bearers on October 20 under president Hemang Joshi
Jammu and Kashmir MLA Shagun Parihar and Uttar Pradesh leader Nikhil Mani Tiwari were named national vice-presidents
Arpita Aparajita Badjena, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna were appointed national general secretaries
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has announced a fresh set of national office-bearers under president and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, placing leaders from several states in key roles before the 2027 Assembly elections, ANI reported. The party released the appointments on October 20.
Joshi, the Vadodara MP and BJYM president, is leading the reshuffle announced on October 20. The changes matter because the BJP is preparing for a run of state elections in 2027, including in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where youth outreach is expected to be a key part of organisation-building.
The new line-up includes Jammu and Kashmir MLA Shagun Parihar and Uttar Pradesh leader Nikhil Mani Tiwari as national vice-presidents. It also includes new general secretaries, office-bearers and functionaries drawn from multiple states as the BJP broadens the youth wing’s national structure before the next round of Assembly contests.
Key Appointments Announced
The BJYM has named Parihar, the BJP MLA from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as a national vice-president. Her elevation adds a prominent political figure from the Union Territory to the youth wing’s national leadership.
Parihar thanked the BJP’s central leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit for placing their trust in her. Speaking to ANI, Parihar said she was committed to carrying out her responsibilities diligently.
Hemang Joshi took over as BJYM president in August and now heads the new team. Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 at 33, he is one of Gujarat’s younger MPs. Before moving into several organisational roles, including BJYM Gujarat president, he worked with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Nikhil Mani Tiwari has been named national vice-president, joining the leadership team ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.
Arpita Aparajita Badjena, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna, from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh respectively, have been appointed national general secretaries.
Other Vice-Presidents
Parihar is joined in the vice-president list by Arvind Damani of Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik of Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh of Bihar, Soumen Karfa, the BJP MLA from Bhatar in West Bengal, and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.
Vineet Vats Tyagi has been named the national treasurer.
National Secretaries
The party also picked seven national secretaries from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand and Bihar. They are Biswajit Khound, Ashish Jhala, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni, Himanshu Sharma, Sardar Armanjot Brar, Aman Yadav and Rahul Jha. Dhruv Pandit, linked to the BJP’s IT team in Gujarat, will handle the central office, Mohit Soni from Delhi will be central office co-in-charge and Sushri Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been named policy and research in-charge.
Election-Year Strategy
The appointments come ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states in 2027, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
The BJP is gearing up for these contests, and the new BJYM team draws leaders from several states. The party wants to tighten its youth wing and widen its reach on the ground.