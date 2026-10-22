The Longevity Challenge: India's Life Expectancy is 71, But Healthy Life Expectancy is 60

The phenome is what emerges from the interaction between our genes and our lived lives: our diet, exercise, sleep, stress, habits, exposures and other factors that shape how our biology actually expresses itself over time. And this is where Saini sees some room for individual action. We cannot change the genome we inherit, and we cannot control the entire environment around us. But through our behaviour and lifestyle, we can influence at least part of our phenome, and therefore potentially influence how we age.