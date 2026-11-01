The BJP further accused the Opposition of disregarding the concerns of Delhi’s traders during the festive shopping season, with the Chamber of Trade and Industry warning that restrictions and disruption around the rally could affect business across markets. Nadda said shopkeepers and street vendors depended on the festive period for their earnings. Rahul Gandhi, however, had urged rally participants to support local traders by shopping in Delhi, rejecting claims that the demonstration would hurt business. Gandhi also alleged that shops in Connaught Place had been forcibly closed, causing losses to traders.