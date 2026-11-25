A credit registry is the dullest kind of archive, and sometimes the most revealing. Reuters reported on Wednesday that records from a Chinese central-bank registry show companies linked to Alice Huang raised financing against up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million, plus $31 million in networking equipment, much of it listed at a Shanghai data centre. The records do not establish that the machines held chips barred from export to China, or show how and when they arrived.