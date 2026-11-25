Reuters reports that Chinese credit-registry records show Alice Huang-linked firms financed up to 764 AI servers and modules worth $270 million, plus $31 million in networking equipment, mostly at a Shanghai data centre.
The records do not establish that the servers held export-restricted chips or how they entered China, and Tencent says it has no commercial relationship with Megaspeed.
The US added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday, the same day Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang, while the board's investigation continues.
A credit registry is the dullest kind of archive, and sometimes the most revealing. Reuters reported on Wednesday that records from a Chinese central-bank registry show companies linked to Alice Huang raised financing against up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million, plus $31 million in networking equipment, much of it listed at a Shanghai data centre. The records do not establish that the machines held chips barred from export to China, or show how and when they arrived.
The timing is pointed. Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday, saying it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident his return poses no national security risk. An investigation by independent directors continues.
The same day, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed, the Singapore company Alice Huang formerly controlled, to its trade blacklist. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing and says she left in August 2025.
What The Registry Lists
The central business was Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner that rents out powerful servers. Five leasing arrangements in 2024 covered up to 512 servers, declared at 1.42 billion yuan, about $200 million. Four listed equipment at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre, a $6.3 billion Shanghai complex developed by Century Huatong, in which Tencent holds roughly 10 per cent.
Other entries add colour. One transaction involved 128 servers worth $57 million, financed by an arm of AVIC, a state-backed aviation and defence conglomerate. In April 2026, a company in Wuhu pledged 252 AI computing modules to Ping An Bank as collateral for a $70 million loan.
Tencent distanced itself. A spokesperson said the company never owned or operated the Shanghai project, and had never had any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or its subsidiaries. The records do not establish that Tencent bought, rented or operated the servers Reuters identified.
What The Records Cannot Prove, And Why It Matters
The dollar figures reflect the value of assets covered by financing arrangements, not necessarily new spending. Corporate records connect the companies to Alice Huang's sister and husband. Alice Huang and the two relatives could not be reached for comment, and Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong and AVIC did not respond. No wrongdoing is alleged by the records themselves.
What the filings show is a financing ecosystem. US limits on advanced processors have made securing such hardware a growing challenge for Chinese technology firms, and leasing is one way to get costly computing power without paying the full price upfront. US authorities have been investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology.