Students are protesting over tuition fees, university conditions, financial aid and limited job opportunities.
The protests have widened to include opposition to a luxury tourism project linked to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, amid corruption allegations and environmental concerns.
Protesters are demanding PM Edi Rama’s resignation, fresh elections and a transitional government. The government has rejected calls to step down.
Student-led protests in Albania have escalated into violent clashes with police, as demonstrators demand better university conditions, lower education costs and improved employment opportunities, while also calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.
The demonstrations, which began in Tirana on October 13, have grown into a broader anti-government movement fuelled by allegations of corruption, economic inequality and frustration over the government’s response to public grievances.
Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of the Albanian capital, throwing stones and fireworks at police and government buildings. Police have responded with tear gas and water cannons, while several people have been detained and dozens injured.
The unrest has spread beyond Tirana, with protests reported in other cities. The European Union has called for de-escalation and constructive dialogue amid concerns over violence against protesters and journalists.
What Triggered The Student Protests?
The immediate grievances centre on the cost and quality of higher education. Student organisers have cited poor university conditions, high tuition fees, inadequate financial support and limited employment prospects after graduation.
Protesters have also expressed anger over inequality and the lack of opportunities for young people, arguing that peaceful demonstrations over these issues had not produced a satisfactory response from the authorities.
The demonstrations have also drawn strength from the wider Flamingo Revolution movement, which emerged in opposition to plans for a luxury tourism development on Albania’s southern coast, linked to an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.
The project has faced legal challenges and criticism over its potential environmental impact in a protected area. Protesters have connected their opposition to the development with broader concerns about transparency, corruption and accountability. Reuters reported no evidence of wrongdoing by Kushner in a separate dispute involving villagers’ land.
What Do Students Want?
Students initially focused on reforms to higher education, including improved university facilities, more affordable studies, financial assistance and better prospects for graduates entering the workforce. However, the movement’s demands have expanded.
Organisers and demonstrators are now calling for Rama’s resignation, arguing that the government has failed to address their concerns and that wider political change is necessary. Some activists have said they no longer intend to negotiate over individual education reforms.
The broader movement has also called for a transitional government and fresh elections, alongside the cancellation of the controversial tourism project and changes to laws governing protected areas and strategic investments.
Rama, who won a fourth term in 2025, has rejected calls to resign, saying governments should change through democratic elections. His government has condemned attacks on public property, while the EU has urged all sides to pursue dialogue and reduce tensions.
The protests represent a significant challenge for Rama’s government as Albania pursues membership of the European Union. Whether the demonstrations lead to education reforms or wider political change will depend on how the government responds to the demands and whether protesters sustain their mobilisation.