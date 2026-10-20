Anti-government protests in Albania have escalated, with fires reported at the Education Ministry, bank branches and offices at the Supreme Court in Tirana.
Students and other demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation, citing corruption allegations, university conditions, education costs and limited opportunities for young people.
A controversial coastal resort project linked to Jared Kushner has become a focal point of the unrest, as Rama rejects calls to resign and Albania continues to pursue European Union membership.
Anti-government protests in Albania have escalated into violent clashes, arson and attacks on public buildings, with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation over allegations of corruption, education costs and a controversial coastal development project. A fire reached offices at the Supreme Court in Tirana over the weekend, days after protesters set fire to the Education Ministry and bank branches. However, reports have not established that the Supreme Court was destroyed or that the government has lost control of the country.
The unrest, led in part by students, marks a sharp escalation in a protest movement that had been gathering momentum for months. Demonstrations were initially fuelled by opposition to a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, planned for a protected coastal landscape. Anger has since broadened to include corruption allegations, university conditions, tuition costs, limited financial support and poor employment prospects for young people.
Fire And Clashes Spread Across Tirana
On October 14, tens of thousands of students took to the streets of Tirana, where demonstrators set fire to the Education Ministry building and two bank branches and threw stones at police. Officers responded with tear gas and water cannon. The unrest spread beyond the capital, with protests also reported in other Albanian cities.
A fire later reached offices at the Supreme Court, drawing condemnation from officials who warned that attacks on judicial institutions also threaten citizens’ access to justice. The European Union has expressed concern over the escalation and called for restraint, while also urging an investigation into allegations of excessive force against protesters and journalists. Reports describe serious damage to public and private property, but do not establish that Parliament has been seized by demonstrators.
Rama Rejects Calls To Resign As Anger Widens
Rama, who won a fourth consecutive term in 2025, has rejected demands to step down. He has blamed what he called “foreign hands” for the unrest, while protesters say their movement reflects years of frustration with corruption, limited opportunities and a government they believe has ignored their concerns. Government officials have condemned the violence and called for peaceful protest.
The dispute over the proposed resort has become a symbol of the wider conflict. Critics say the development risks damaging an ecologically sensitive area and accuse the government of changing rules to accommodate investors. Rama’s government says the project can bring economic benefits and has defended its approach. The controversy has also drawn scrutiny from European lawmakers as Albania seeks to advance its bid to join the European Union.
For now, Albania faces a deepening political and public-order crisis rather than a confirmed collapse of state authority. Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrations, while the government has refused to accept calls for resignation. Whether the unrest develops into sustained political change will depend on the movement’s ability to maintain pressure, the government’s response and whether a path to dialogue emerges.