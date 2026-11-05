Peaceful Polling Underway For MPTC, ZPTC Elections In Andhra

P
PTI
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Voting for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections is progressing smoothly across thousands of polling stations under heavy police security

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Polling for the second ordinary elections to MPTC and ZPTC
Polling for the second ordinary elections to MPTC and ZPTC in Andhra Pradesh | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Voting is progressing smoothly across thousands of rural polling stations in Andhra Pradesh under heavy police security.

  • The State Election Commission deployed webcasting, videography, and CCTV surveillance at thousands of sensitive locations to ensure fair elections.

  • Votes polled for both MPTC and ZPTC seats will be counted on November 7.

Polling for the second ordinary elections to MPTC and ZPTC began across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday under tight security and is proceeding peacefully.

According to the state election commission, voting is being held for 582 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 7,767 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) across the state, with 2,169 candidates contesting for ZPTCs and 18,843 candidates in the fray for MPTCs.

As many as 77 ZPTCs and 2,051 MPTCs have already been declared unanimous. Polling is not being conducted in three MPTC seats, including two in Sugumanchipalli in YSR Kadapa district, where no nominations were received.

The total electorate stands at 2.61 crore, comprising 1.28 crore men, 1.32 crore women and 1,282 voters belonging to other categories.

The Election Commission has established 31,460 polling stations, including 8,904 sensitive and 7,160 hypersensitive stations. CCTV surveillance has been arranged at 16,064 locations, while webcasting through laptops and videography are among the other monitoring measures.

A total of 40,679 police personnel have been deployed, while 39,166 polling officers and assistant polling officers, along with 1,51,156 other polling personnel, have been assigned election duties.

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The State Election Commission has also made arrangements for counting at 365 centres, with 9,062 counting tables.

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