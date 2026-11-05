The bench also rejected the idea that a short period of detention before formal arrest can be treated as a temporary interruption of liberty. “A statute, special or otherwise, cannot be a guide to the Constitution. It has to be the other way round. The interpretation has to be in a manner that upholds the fundamental right,” the bench said. It added that detention for search and seizure beyond 24 hours runs contrary to Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.