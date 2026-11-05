Yama Deepam: Vastu Tips For Lighting The Sacred Diya At Home

Choosing the Right Diya:

Tradition often prescribes a new earthen clay diya, ideally a four-wick or chaumukha lamp. If a four-wick lamp is unavailable, a regular clay diya with four cotton wicks can be used.

Typical traditional options are:

Clay diya: It is preferred for its natural and grounding quality.

Four wicks: Symbolically linked to protection and completion.

Sesame oil: Considered very suitable for Yama Deepam. Mustard oil is also used in many family traditions.

Cotton wicks: Traditionally, clean, unbroken cotton wicks are used.

A stable base: Put the diya on a plate, a small pile of grain or a clean leaf, rather than placing it directly on the ground.

Do not use a damaged diya or one with leftover oil and ash from previous rituals. A clean lamp represents a clear intention.