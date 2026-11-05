Yama Deepam: Vastu Tips For Lighting The Sacred Diya At Home

Yama Deepam, or Yam Deepdaan, is observed on Friday, November 6, 2026, during Dhanteras. Traditionally, a diya is lit at dusk, preferably between 5.33 pm and 6:51 pm IST, at the Sayan Sandhya and placed at the main entrance facing south, the direction Lord Yama is traditionally associated with. The ritual is a prayer for the protection of the family, its health and freedom from untimely misfortune.
Why the South Direction Matters:
In Vastu and Hindu tradition, the south is linked with Yama, the deity associated with death, dharma, and the natural boundaries of life. Yama Deepam is therefore not a fearful ritual; it is a symbolic act of acknowledging impermanence while praying for longevity, safety, and orderly protection for the household.
The lamp is usually placed outside the main door, at or beside the threshold, with the flame directed south. If the main entrance does not face south, the diya itself should be turned so its flame faces south; the entrance need not be south-facing.
Choosing the Right Diya:
Tradition often prescribes a new earthen clay diya, ideally a four-wick or chaumukha lamp. If a four-wick lamp is unavailable, a regular clay diya with four cotton wicks can be used.
Typical traditional options are:
Clay diya: It is preferred for its natural and grounding quality.
Four wicks: Symbolically linked to protection and completion.
Sesame oil: Considered very suitable for Yama Deepam. Mustard oil is also used in many family traditions.
Cotton wicks: Traditionally, clean, unbroken cotton wicks are used.
A stable base: Put the diya on a plate, a small pile of grain or a clean leaf, rather than placing it directly on the ground.
Do not use a damaged diya or one with leftover oil and ash from previous rituals. A clean lamp represents a clear intention.
Best Placement According to Vastu:
The most widely followed placement is just outside the main entrance, on the threshold or verandah, facing south. The lamp should be positioned to one side so it does not obstruct the doorway or create a tripping hazard.
For apartments and flats:
Place the diya on a metal or clay plate just inside the main door, with the flame facing south.
Alternatively, use a sheltered balcony ledge, away from wind, curtains, plants, and flammable materials.
If open flames are prohibited by building rules, use an electric diya placed facing south; safety takes priority over the form of the lamp.
Some Vastu practitioners suggest placing the Yama diya near the home’s drainage outlet or an area where used water exits, symbolising the release of stagnant or negative energy. This is optional and should never override fire safety or practical access.
Preparing the Entrance:
Before lighting the diya, clean the entrance thoroughly. In Vastu, the main door is considered the primary point through which energy, opportunities, and visitors enter the home; a clean, well-lit threshold supports a sense of order and welcome.
A simple preparation routine:
Sweep and mop the entrance, removing dust, cobwebs, and clutter.
Remove shoes, broken items, and unnecessary objects from the doorway.
Ensure the doorbell, nameplate, and lighting are in working condition.
Place the diya on a stable plate or small heap of rice, wheat, or puffed grain.
Keep the southern side of the home clean and unobstructed, as it is the ritual’s focal direction.
How to Light the Yama Diya:
Light the diya after sunset, ideally within the local Sayan Sandhya or Pradosh period. In 2026, the commonly cited Delhi timing is 5:33 PM to 6:51 PM IST, though families in other cities should follow their local panchang.
A simple method:
Bathe and wear clean clothes.
Fill the clay diya with sesame or mustard oil and place cotton wicks.
Set it on a plate or granite base at the entrance, with the flame facing south.
Light the wick or wicks during the evening muhurat.
Offer water, unbroken rice, and a flower if this is part of your family custom.
Pray silently for the health, long life, and safety of all family members.
Return indoors without unnecessarily looking back at the lamp, according to many traditional practices.
A commonly used intention is to pray for protection from accidental or untimely harm. You may use a traditional mantra if your family follows one, or simply offer a sincere prayer in your own words.
Vastu Do’s for Yama Deepam:
Light the diya during the prescribed evening window, not randomly through the day.
Keep the flame facing south, even if the entrance faces another direction.
Place the lamp on a stable, elevated base rather than directly on the floor.
Keep the entrance bright, clean, and free of clutter.
Use one dedicated Yama diya for this ritual, separate from the lamps used for Lakshmi Puja.
Let the flame burn safely for the duration your family follows; some traditions allow it to burn through the night, while others keep it lit for a shorter, supervised period.
Vastu Don’ts:
Do not place the Yama diya inside the puja room or kitchen; it is traditionally placed facing the entrance.
Do not block the main doorway or walkway with the lamp.
Do not leave an open flame unattended near curtains, doormats, shoes, paper decorations, pets, or children.
Do not use a damaged or unstable diya.
Do not force the ritual if your building prohibits open flames; an electric diya is a safer substitute.
The next morning, respectfully remove the diya. Some families immerse it in flowing water, while others place it near a Tulsi plant or dispose of it according to local custom.
The deeper Vastu message of Yama Deepam is simple: a protected home begins with awareness. Clear thresholds, steady light, unobstructed pathways, and mindful intentions create a home that feels safe, calm, and welcoming—qualities that support well-being long after the festival lights have dimmed.