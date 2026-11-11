Boy falls into sewer in outer Delhi; rescue operation underway

A four-year-old boy fell into a sewer near Kheri Baba Pul in Delhi's Baprola area.
Police, fire brigade, local divers and NDRF teams launched a search and rescue operation.
The seven-hour search was suspended overnight due to poor visibility and difficult site conditions.
A four-year-old boy fell into a sewer in outer Delhi's Baprola area, following which teams from the Delhi Police, fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to rescue him, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the Kheri Baba Pul in the Nangli Vihar Extension area.
Information regarding the incident was received at the Ranhola police station at 3.21 pm on November 10.
The child had accompanied his mother to the Dass Garden Park. While moving towards the drain to relieve himself, he fell into the manhole, police said.
Following the incident, police, fire brigade personnel and local divers launched a massive search and rescue operation to locate the child. The teams worked for nearly seven hours, but the boy could not be traced.
The rescue operation encountered difficulties due to poor visibility. The operation was subsequently suspended for the night, with arrangements being made to resume the search on Wednesday morning.
The authorities are facing challenges due to the difficult conditions at the site and the sewer's connection with the drain.
A case has also been registered at the Ranhola police station in connection with the incident.