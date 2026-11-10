Kolkata Police arrested 592 individuals across the city on Kali Puja night during special operations against illegal fireworks and public order offenses.
Of those detained, 205 people were booked specifically for bursting banned firecrackers, while 387 were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Police enforcement teams seized 238.6 kg of prohibited fireworks along with six liters of illicit liquor, while traffic police issued 593 prosecutions for traffic violations.
Kolkata Police arrested 890 people and seized over 105 kg of prohibited fireworks a day after Kali Puja, a statement said on Tuesday.
The police registered 74 cases against people for bursting prohibited fireworks and booked 253 persons for disorderly conduct, it said.
A total of 46 litres of illicit liquor were also seized during the special enforcement drive on Monday night, it added.
The Kolkata Traffic Police also prosecuted 890 motorists and pillion riders for various traffic violations, including riding without helmets, rash driving and drunken driving.
Of those penalised, 379 motorists were caught riding without helmets, while 156 pillion riders were booked for the same offence.
Another 116 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving and 100 for drunken driving, the statement said.
The police said enforcement measures would continue during the festive period to ensure public safety and prevent violations.