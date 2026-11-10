9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Ranchi; Accused Absconding

Ranchi Police registered a case under the BNS and POCSO Act against a man for allegedly raping his 9-year-old relative under the Tamar police station limits.
The suspect took the child away on a two-wheeler borrowed from her father under the pretext of fetching rice, before committing the assault and leaving her near her residence.
The incident came to light after the girl's mother noticed dirt on her clothing, prompting an immediate complaint while police teams launched raids to track down the absconding suspect.
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, who frequently visited the girl's house, allegedly took a two-wheeler from her father on Monday on the pretext of going to fetch rice. He also took the girl along and allegedly raped her at an isolated place before dropping her back home, Tamar police station officer-in-charge Dulal Mahto told PTI.
The incident came to light when the girl's mother noticed dirt on her clothes and questioned her, following which the child narrated what had happened, he said.
A case was registered under the BNS and the POCSO Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, he said.
The accused is absconding, and police are conducting raids at several locations to arrest him, the officer said, adding that the girl's medical examination has been conducted.