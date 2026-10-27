One In Four South Asian Americans Who Voted For Trump In 2024 Plan To Back Democrats: Survey

A survey of 800 registered South Asian American voters found that 25% of those who backed Donald Trump in 2024 plan to vote for Democrats.
Cost of living was the leading concern for 65% of respondents, followed by healthcare at 53%.
The survey highlighted the potential influence of South Asian voters in closely contested states such as Michigan and Texas.
At least one in four South Asian Americans who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election plan to support Democratic candidates in the November 3 midterm elections, according to a survey by advocacy group Indian American Impact, reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
The survey of 800 registered South Asian voters found that 25 per cent of Trump’s South Asian American voters intended to switch their support to Democrats, while 67 per cent planned to continue backing Republicans. Among respondents who voted for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024, 96 per cent said they intended to vote for Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections.
The findings come as early voting has begun in several states, including Texas, where Democratic nominee James Talarico is in a close contest against Republican Ken Paxton, who is backed by Trump.
Cost Of Living, Healthcare Top Voters’ Concerns
The cost of living emerged as the leading concern among respondents, cited by 65 per cent of those surveyed. Healthcare followed at 53 per cent, while jobs and wages were identified by 33 per cent and education by 28 per cent.
Indian-Americans accounted for 87 per cent of respondents, while the remaining 13 per cent included voters of Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepali, Bhutanese, Maldivian, Afghan, Khmer and Burmese origin.
The survey also highlighted widespread concerns about discrimination. Ninety per cent of respondents said they had experienced discrimination or knew someone who had, while 48 per cent reported facing discrimination personally.
The findings come amid growing political debate over immigration and the treatment of minority communities in the US.
Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, said the findings reflected a potential shift among voters who had previously supported Trump.
“It comes as no surprise that a quarter of Trump's 2024 voters in our community plan to vote Democratic. This community can make the margin, and we are working to reach every voter who can,” Patel said in a statement cited by PTI.
South Asian Voters Could Influence Contests In Battleground States
The survey also pointed to a gap between voters’ belief in the importance of elections and their confidence in elected representatives.
Sixteen per cent of respondents said they had not voted in any general election since 2020. Meanwhile, 78 per cent believed their vote could bring about change, while 79 per cent felt elected officials quickly lost touch with ordinary people.
Another 67 per cent said public officials did not care about the views of people like them, and 43 per cent felt they had no say in government decisions.
The findings highlighted the potential electoral significance of South Asian Americans in closely contested states, where relatively small shifts in voter preferences could influence outcomes.
Michigan has around 187,000 South Asian residents, and nearly 30,000 registered South Asian voters in the state did not vote in 2022. That figure exceeded the roughly 19,000-vote margin that decided the state's 2024 Senate race.
Texas has more than 700,000 South Asian residents, while nearly 100,000 registered South Asian voters in the state did not vote in 2022.
The community also has a significant presence in California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, a shift of even one or two percentage points could prove consequential in closely fought races.
The survey suggests that South Asian American voters, including some who supported Trump in 2024, could be an important constituency in the November 3 midterm elections.