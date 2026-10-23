Omar’s former married name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, has brought renewed attention to her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.
The allegation that her former husband was her brother remains unsubstantiated by conclusive public evidence, and Omar has denied it.
A separate federal investigation into immigration records has renewed scrutiny, but no publicly established finding cited in the article proves that Omar committed immigration fraud.
US Representative Ilhan Omar’s former married name has renewed scrutiny of her personal history after federal investigators searched her Washington, DC, home as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities involving her family’s immigration records. The use of the name “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” in legal documents has also revived online claims about her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her former husband, who has been alleged without conclusive public evidence to be her brother. The name itself does not establish that Omar used a false identity or that the two were related.
What Is Known About Omar’s Former Marriage?
Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, after previously entering a religious marriage with Ahmed Hirsi in 2002. Omar and Elmi separated religiously in 2011 but remained legally married until their divorce was finalised in 2017. She legally married Hirsi in 2018. These dates have been documented in reporting by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which examined marriage records, public documents and other available information.
The allegation that Elmi was Omar’s brother circulated during her early political campaigns and has repeatedly resurfaced online. However, the Star Tribune said its investigation could neither conclusively confirm nor rebut the claim. PolitiFact and Africa Check have also reported that publicly available evidence did not establish that the former couple were siblings. Omar has previously rejected the allegation, describing it as false.
Federal Investigation Renews Scrutiny
The renewed attention comes amid a separate federal investigation into alleged false statements in immigration and naturalisation paperwork involving Omar or members of her family. Reuters reported that federal agents searched her Washington residence on October 12, with the investigation examining decades-old records. The Justice Department has not publicly established that Omar committed immigration fraud, and the allegations should not be treated as proven.
In an interview broadcast on October 21, Omar called the allegation that she had married her brother “insane”. Asked whether there was any truth to the claim, she replied, “Not to my knowledge”, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. She also said that death threats and the public disclosure of her home address would force her to move from her Washington residence.
The name appearing in legal paperwork therefore provides context about Omar’s marriage history, rather than proof of the allegations circulating online. The sibling claim remains unsubstantiated by conclusive public evidence, while the federal investigation into immigration records is a separate matter whose outcome has yet to be established.