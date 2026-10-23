US Representative Ilhan Omar’s former married name has renewed scrutiny of her personal history after federal investigators searched her Washington, DC, home as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities involving her family’s immigration records. The use of the name “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” in legal documents has also revived online claims about her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her former husband, who has been alleged without conclusive public evidence to be her brother. The name itself does not establish that Omar used a false identity or that the two were related.