#WATCH | On Yog Guru Ramdev's statement, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "...Swami ji did not take my name. He is very simple in nature. He is 'mahapurush'. 'Mahapurush' have a nature. But he is ours, however he is. There is affection between us. He must have felt something and hence must have given this 'aashirwaad'. This is 'aashirwaad'. He is elder to me; he is my guardian. He has always given me his affection. I have always seen him as my guardian..." (Video: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar/Facebook)