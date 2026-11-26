Mallikarjun Kharge urged Congress MP Imran Masood to focus on collective work as the party negotiates seats with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.
Masood questioned the SP’s announcement of five candidates before seat-sharing talks were complete and asked whether the Congress was being treated as an equal partner.
Kharge defended the alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, saying the Congress had joined hands with the SP to challenge the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday sent a pointed message to party MP Imran Masood, urging him to focus on action rather than words as the Congress and Samajwadi Party remain at odds over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
“I frequently hear Imran Masood on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress,” Kharge said at a Constitution Day event in Lucknow. He added that Masood “consistently fights for the party” in Parliament.
Kharge’s remarks came as Masood questioned the SP’s decision to announce five candidates while seat-sharing talks with the Congress were still under way. “It is no alliance if one partner ‘leaves’ seats for the other after announcing its candidates,” the Saharanpur MP said.
Masood also rejected what he described as a subordinate role for the Congress. “What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants?” he said. He argued that an alliance should involve joint decisions and announcements, adding that the Congress had contested 107 seats when Akhilesh Yadav was chief minister.
Kharge Backs Alliance With Akhilesh
Addressing Congress workers at the party’s ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Lucknow, Kharge defended the alliance with the SP as a way to challenge the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
“Now Modi and Gyaesh have formed an alliance, and to remove that we are allying with Akhilesh in UP,” he said. Kharge also accused the Election Commission of trying to remove voters’ names through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. “Through SIR, EVM, EC is trying to choose and remove names,” he said.
He warned against attempts to delete votes, saying, “Be warned, if you try to cut our votes, all of India’s youth will fight against you.”
Kharge Says Modi Face Challenge From Shah and Lucknow
Kharge also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier political claims, thanking Uttar Pradesh voters for “stopping his chariot” and referring to his campaign as an “Ashwamedha Yagna”.
“The helpless man does not speak as much now; earlier, he used to speak a lot. Shah also used to speak a lot earlier, but now he has also been made to speak less,” Kharge said. He then suggested that another leader in Lucknow was eyeing the Prime Minister’s post.
“Because another person has emerged in Lucknow, whose eyes are also on the Prime Minister's chair. He is also looking at that very chair. Amit Shah is also looking at the same chair, while Modi does not want to give up the chair. That is why they are troubled,” he said, before advising them to “give up your chair”.
The Congress had planned the march to mark Constitution Day, but Kharge said the Uttar Pradesh government was afraid of Rahul Gandhi and the party and had prevented the event from proceeding as planned. He said Congress workers would take out the march when an opportunity arose and “reach the destination” they had intended to reach.
Kharge also recalled that the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and cited Uttar Pradesh’s role in the debate over how India’s Constitution should be framed. He referred to a 1937 resolution passed by the provincial legislature calling for an elected Constituent Assembly.