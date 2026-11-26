Rahul Gandhi calls the Constitution the soul of the nation and vows to defend it
Modi, in an op-ed, criticises the Opposition and says some who upheld the Constitution weakened it
Kharge urges citizens to renew their commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy
The Constitution was at the centre of statements from both the government and the Opposition on the Constitution Day. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the Constitution as the soul of the nation and the country's greatest weapon against injustice, and pledged to defend it under all circumstances.
This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an op-ed published the same day, criticised the Opposition. Meanwhile Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also issued a message and the party has organised protests across the country.
Gandhi's Pledge On Constitution Day
Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the statement in a post on X. He called the Constitution the foundation of India's democracy and a shield that protects the dignity and rights of every citizen.
In the post, Gandhi said the Constitution was not just a book but "the soul of the nation". He described it as "the shield of every citizen's dignity", the strength of every voice and a guardian of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. He said this was the foundation of the country's democracy. Calling the Constitution India's "greatest weapon against injustice", he said he was renewing his pledge on Constitution Day, adding that "we will defend it under all circumstances, and keep fighting for the rights of every Indian". The post ended with the line "Long live the Constitution, long live India".
What PM Modi Wrote In His Op-ed
In the op-ed, Modi wrote that there were occasions in history when those entrusted with upholding the Constitution chose to weaken it. He said they were the same people who had governed India for five decades.
Modi said the First Amendment of 1951, which is now 75 years old, was passed by a government that was not popularly elected. According to him, that government used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms. He wrote that the timing, months before the first general election, was meant to influence the electoral process. He said the 42nd Amendment, which turns 50 this year, curtailed judicial review at the height of the Emergency. He also urged young people to study the 38th and 39th Amendments "to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do".
On Article 356, Modi said it was repeatedly misused to dismiss elected state governments. According to him, one party imposed it almost a hundred times and one former Prime Minister about 50 times.
He said Articles 370 and 35A kept the full Constitution from being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for over 70 years, affecting the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities and women, until 2019. He also said the elimination of Naxalism this year has let the poorest exercise their constitutional rights without fear, leaving only what he called "Dimagi Naxals".
On the Opposition, Modi said the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring in Muslim reservation, which he said the Constitution's makers, notably Dr B R Ambedkar, opposed. He said one Opposition party did not allow legislation on women's representation in legislative bodies to pass earlier this year, and assured women that no force can stop justice for them. He described the leading Opposition party as an "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructionist) rather than a "Virodh Paksh" (opposition), and said disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for constitutional responsibilities.
Modi also paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Ambedkar and all members of the Constituent Assembly, which adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. He said the Constitution must resonate beyond Parliament and the courts and become part of the everyday lives and collective consciousness of citizens, especially young people.
Kharge's Message
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes to citizens on Constitution Day. He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy. His message focused on the Constitution's founding ideals and the leaders who shaped them.
Quoting Ambedkar, Kharge said that political democracy cannot survive unless there is social democracy at its foundation. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, Ambedkar and other national leaders who laid the foundations of modern India.
Kharge said protecting the core ideals of the Constitution, which he listed as justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism and socialism, was the country's greatest national responsibility. He urged citizens to renew their commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy, and to preserving India's unity, integrity and harmony.
Separately, the Congress has organised protests across the country to mark Constitution Day against alleged "vote chori".