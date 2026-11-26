In the post, Gandhi said the Constitution was not just a book but "the soul of the nation". He described it as "the shield of every citizen's dignity", the strength of every voice and a guardian of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. He said this was the foundation of the country's democracy. Calling the Constitution India's "greatest weapon against injustice", he said he was renewing his pledge on Constitution Day, adding that "we will defend it under all circumstances, and keep fighting for the rights of every Indian". The post ended with the line "Long live the Constitution, long live India".