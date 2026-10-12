Delhi Police De-Notifies Jantar Mantar As Protest Site, Names Three New Venues

Delhi Police has de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the capital
Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground have been named as new protest venues
The circular said the move follows a review of protest venues in Delhi
Delhi Police have de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest site in Delhi and named three other venues in the capital: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. The circular stated this move follows a review of protest venues in the city.
The circular stated that separate instructions for protests at the new locations will be issued later.
Home Ministry Committee
The circular stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs had formed a committee to examine other suitable venues for citizens to exercise their right to hold protests and demonstrations.
Jantar Mantar was de-notified on the basis of that committee's recommendations, the circular stated.
New Protest Venues
The three designated sites are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi.
Delhi Police stated that separate, detailed SOPs for protests at the three venues will be issued later.