Delhi Police De-Notifies Jantar Mantar As Protest Site, Names Three New Venues

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Delhi Police has de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest site and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as new venues after a review and MHA committee recommendations.

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Delhi Police De-Notifies Jantar Mantar As Protest Site, Names Three New Venues Photos by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police has de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the capital

  • Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground have been named as new protest venues

  • The circular said the move follows a review of protest venues in Delhi

Delhi Police have de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest site in Delhi and named three other venues in the capital: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. The circular stated this move follows a review of protest venues in the city.

The circular stated that separate instructions for protests at the new locations will be issued later.

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Home Ministry Committee

The circular stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs had formed a committee to examine other suitable venues for citizens to exercise their right to hold protests and demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar was de-notified on the basis of that committee's recommendations, the circular stated.

New Protest Venues

The three designated sites are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi.

Delhi Police stated that separate, detailed SOPs for protests at the three venues will be issued later.

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