Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

According to PTI, Hamas moved on Friday to shore up its brittle ceasefire agreement with Israel by reaffirming its commitment to the terms of the deal, including a pledge to hand over the remains of all deceased Israeli hostages. The militant group’s statement, released in the early hours of Friday, followed a dire warning from US President Donald Trump that he would authorise Israel to resume the war if Hamas failed to uphold its end of the agreement and return all the hostages’ bodies.