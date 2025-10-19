Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

Gaza’s media office has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire with Hamas 47 times since the truce came into effect in early October, killing 38 Palestinians and wounding another 143

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
israel gaza
Hostages being released by both Hamas and Israel amid ceasefire | representational image | Photo: file pic |
  • The US has warned Hamas after receiving intelligence of an imminent attack on Gaza civilians, calling it a “grave breach” of the Trump-brokered ceasefire signed with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

  • Gaza’s media office accuses Israel of violating the truce 47 times, killing 38 Palestinians, while Hamas faces allegations of renewed violence and executions.

  • Trump has threatened military retaliation if Hamas violates the deal, as the group insists it cannot yet return all Israeli hostages’ bodies due to destruction from Israeli bombings.

The United States has issued a stark warning to Hamas following intelligence suggesting an imminent attack on Gaza civilians, which could shatter the fragile ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump and signed by leaders from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey only days ago.

In a statement released on Saturday, the State Department revealed it had informed the guarantor nations of “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza,” stressing that such a “planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave breach” of the agreement.

According to The Guardian, Gaza’s media office has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire with Hamas 47 times since the truce came into effect in early October, killing 38 Palestinians and wounding another 143.

The alert comes amid escalating tensions in the post-ceasefire landscape, as Palestinians return home to assess two years of devastation but face renewed violence, including alleged Hamas executions of rivals. Hamas has countered by accusing Israel of 47 ceasefire breaches since the deal, including keeping the Rafah crossing closed—resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries—and withholding the bodies of 21 hostages, which it claims require “special equipment” to recover due to widespread destruction.

Trump has reinforced the US stance on Truth Social, stating: “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

According to PTI, Hamas moved on Friday to shore up its brittle ceasefire agreement with Israel by reaffirming its commitment to the terms of the deal, including a pledge to hand over the remains of all deceased Israeli hostages. The militant group’s statement, released in the early hours of Friday, followed a dire warning from US President Donald Trump that he would authorise Israel to resume the war if Hamas failed to uphold its end of the agreement and return all the hostages’ bodies.

Hamas, however, maintains that some bodies were buried in tunnels later destroyed by Israel, and that heavy machinery is required to dig through the rubble to retrieve them.

With inputs from PTI

