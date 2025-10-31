Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Israelis Protest Against Proposed Changes In Military Draft Law

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis protested in Jerusalem against plans to end military service exemptions for religious students.
Protesters said the proposal threatens their traditional way of life, while officials argue broader enlistment could address military manpower shortages.
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis gathered in Jerusalem to protest proposed amendments to a law that exempts religious students from mandatory military service.
The demonstration comes amid increasing calls for more participation from yeshiva students as Israel faces a shortage of manpower in its ongoing war in Gaza.
This marks the first time in a decade that all major ultra-Orthodox sects have united in protest — the last such mobilisation occurred in 2014 against a similar proposal.
Many in the Haredi community fear the changes threaten their traditional way of life. On the other hand, while integrating them into the military could help fill personnel gaps, defense officials have expressed concerns about accommodating their strict religious practices.
Protesters blocked most entry points to Jerusalem during the massive “march of the million”, which, according to the BBC, saw participation from nearly all sects within the Haredi community. The Times of Israel reported that around 200,000 men took part, opposing mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces.
Since Israel’s founding, full-time students in religious seminaries, or Yeshivas, have been exempt from conscription, though a small number from Haredi community choose to enlist voluntarily.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)