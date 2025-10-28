Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

According to ABC News, Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of a "clear violation" of the truce, citing the group's return overnight of remains identified as those of Ofir Tzarfatiza hostage whose body Israeli troops recovered from Gaza in late 2023—rather than new ones from the 13 still unaccounted for in the enclave. Under the agreement, Hamas is required to return all Israeli hostage remains as soon as possible, a process that has stalled amid disputes over verification and sequencing. In response, Hamas's armed wing announced it was postponing a scheduled handover of another hostage's body, blaming Israeli "violations."