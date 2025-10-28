Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

Israeli PM directs IDF to launch intense attacks after Hamas fires on troops in Rafah and returns duplicate hostage remains, risking collapse of US-brokered truce amid mutual violation claims.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israels War On Gaza: Protest demanding a cease-fire deal_1
Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators with their hands painted red to symbolize blood attend a protest demanding a cease-fire deal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu directs "powerful" IDF attacks post-Rafah firefight where Hamas wounded soldiers; follows duplicate hostage remains return labeled truce violation.

  • Hamas delays body handover citing Israeli breaches; Gaza reports 125 violations, 94 deaths since Oct 10; U.S. urges restraint to avoid collapse.

  • Domestic calls for Hamas destruction; stalled phases on disarmament, governance; Egypt aids searches amid 13 remaining hostage bodies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out "immediate, powerful strikes" in the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions in a fragile US brokered ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025. The directive followed an emergency security consultation and came hours after Hamas militants fired anti-tank missiles and sniper rounds at Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, prompting return fire that wounded several soldiers.

According to ABC News, Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of a "clear violation" of the truce, citing the group's return overnight of remains identified as those of Ofir Tzarfatiza hostage whose body Israeli troops recovered from Gaza in late 2023—rather than new ones from the 13 still unaccounted for in the enclave. Under the agreement, Hamas is required to return all Israeli hostage remains as soon as possible, a process that has stalled amid disputes over verification and sequencing. In response, Hamas's armed wing announced it was postponing a scheduled handover of another hostage's body, blaming Israeli "violations."

The strikes, as per the Guardian, described as "intense" by Netanyahu's office, could target Hamas infrastructure and come after Israeli airstrikes on October 19 that Gaza officials said killed 26 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas fire that killed two Israeli soldiers. Gaza's Government Media Office reported 125 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since October 10, including 94 Palestinian deaths. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urged restraint, viewing the hostage remains issue as not a "material breach" and pressing both sides to avoid collapse, though Netanyahu reportedly sought President Trump's green light before the Rafah incident shifted priorities

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Corbin Bosch, George Linde Lead SA To Dominant 55-Run Victory

  2. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  3. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  4. Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  3. 'No Paperwork' Needed As Election Commission Launches SIR 2.0 For Voter Roll Update

  4. Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

  5. Delhi Set For First Cloud Seeding Trial To Tackle Pollution: Environment Minister Sirsa

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  2. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  5. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’