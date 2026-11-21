Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.
He takes over the mantel of the iconic spy from Daniel Craig.
At a recent screening of The Odyssey, Pattinson reacted to the casting news while Tom Holland cheered.
Robert Pattinson’s recent unveiling as the next James Bond has ignited fierce debate across social media, polarizing film enthusiasts between enthusiastic supporters and vocal skeptics. Amid this divided online reception, the actor offered a gracious, understated reaction when publicly celebrated in person.
While attending a recent London FYC screening of Christopher Nolan's Oscar-vying The Odyssey, the event shifted momentarily to honor Pattinson’s landmark career milestone. Fan-recorded footage from the evening, which has since gone viral, captures the room erupting into applause after the event's host highlighted his casting as the iconic British secret agent.
Addressing the actor from the stage, the host lavished warm praise: "Congratulations. I'm sure it's great for everybody in the room. A new Bond, and I really hope that we get, at some point in the future, a chance to dive into that and talk about it. But for now, we really want to celebrate all your extraordinary work on this amazing film. But a huge round of applause for Robert and his amazing news this week. It's brilliant."
Visibly touched by the warm reception from both the crowd and his fellow The Odyssey co-stars, including Tom Holland, Pattinson kept his response modest, beaming broadly and bowing his head in appreciation as the room cheered him on.
In his statement shared when the news broke, Pattinson said he was "deeply grateful" to the film's creative team "for their belief in me". He added, "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
Robert Pattinson Becomes The Seventh James Bond
Pattinson is now the seventh star to essay the iconic spy, carrying forward a cinematic lineage launched by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No. Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film from Amazon MGM.
Brosnan joins a growing chorus of Pattinson’s past collaborators applauding his casting as the new 007. His Tenet screen partner Elizabeth Debicki, alongside Twilight alum and former franchise antagonist Rami Malek, have both exuberantly hailed his arrival in the spy saga. Brad Pitt also welcomed his casting.
Confirming Pattinson as the franchise’s next leading man finally quells the feverish industry rumor-mongering, which had floated contenders ranging from Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult to Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and even Harry Styles.