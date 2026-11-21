Addressing the actor from the stage, the host lavished warm praise: "Congratulations. I'm sure it's great for everybody in the room. A new Bond, and I really hope that we get, at some point in the future, a chance to dive into that and talk about it. But for now, we really want to celebrate all your extraordinary work on this amazing film. But a huge round of applause for Robert and his amazing news this week. It's brilliant."