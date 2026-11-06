Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrived hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.
The couple posed together on the red carpet and declined requests for solo photographs.
They were seen smiling, chatting and staying close throughout the evening at the star-studded party.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday (November 5). From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, to Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Karan Johar, several A-listers attended the star-studded bash. However, it was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's appearance that caught everyone's attention. Their chemistry was the main highlight of Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrived walking hand-in-hand and posed together on the red carpet.
The two were all smiles as they chatted and looked into each other's eyes. Social media is flooded with videos and pics of Abhishek and Aishwarya from the party.
Abhishek wore a black sherwani-style attire with a long, embroidered jacket and matching black trousers. Aishwarya opted for a bright red saree with a golden border. She completed her look with heavy gold jewellery and kept her hair open in soft waves.
Fans react to Abhishek and Aishwarya's appearance
Fans were delighted to see the couple looking happy together. In the comments section of a social media post, one person wrote, "They both look so happy together." Another wrote, "Giving 2008 energy again."
Another fan commented, "Cutiess, they can't seem to take their eyes off each other." One wrote, "They are looking at each other almost like lovers reunited. So cutee, I'm gonna cry."
"Tough time of life makes your relationship stronger. I think this is best example," wrote another. "After long time she looks happy and content… feeling blessed. god bless her too (sic)," read another comment.
Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship and marriage
Aishwarya and Abhishek first met around 1999–2000 at a photoshoot. They later worked together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, followed by Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2.
Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007. They had a roka ceremony, followed by a private wedding on April 20, 2007.
They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.
Abhishek and Aishwarya's work front
Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023. Abhishek's next is King, with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead.