Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Reveal Second Daughter’s Name, Meet Devi Padukone Singh

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have revealed their second daughter’s name, Devi Padukone Singh, in a family photograph shared on Dussehra with elder daughter Dua

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Devi Padukone Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Name Second Daughter Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveal Devi Padukone Singh’s name on Dussehra.

  • Elder daughter Dua shares a tender moment with her newborn sister.

  • The couple welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have revealed the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on the occasion of Dussehra. The Bollywood couple shared a family photograph on social media, offering fans a glimpse of their newborn alongside their elder daughter, Dua. The announcement has attracted warm wishes from fans and members of the film industry.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveal daughter’s name

In the photograph, Ranveer and Deepika are dressed in coordinated ivory and gold traditional outfits as they hold their newborn. Their elder daughter, Dua, is seen lovingly kissing her baby sister, making the family portrait a particularly tender moment.

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The couple captioned the photograph, “Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह”. The announcement was shared on Tuesday, October 20, coinciding with Dussehra.

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari and Bhumi Pednekar were among those who reacted to the post with red heart emojis. While the photograph offered a glimpse of the family’s life together, the couple has not publicly explained the inspiration behind their younger daughter’s name.

What does the name Devi mean?

The name Devi, written in Hindi as देवी, is commonly associated with the divine feminine in Hindu traditions. Its announcement on Dussehra gives the reveal a festive backdrop, although Ranveer and Deepika have not confirmed whether the occasion influenced their choice.

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The photograph also marks the first public family update since the couple welcomed their second child. Dua’s affectionate gesture towards her younger sister became one of the most notable details of the announcement.

When was their second daughter born?

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. They announced her birth through a joint social media post featuring a tiny footprint and the message, “Welcome baby girl! 19/9/2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.”

Their younger daughter arrived nearly two years after Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024.

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The couple married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. They have shared the screen in films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.

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