Darlings actress Divya Vinekar has died, according to RJ Rohini Ramnathan.
Rohini remembered Vinekar’s kindness, work ethic and contribution to Fever FM.
Vinekar appeared in two 2022 films, Darlings and Jalsa.
Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has died suddenly, with the news shared by her friend and radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan in an emotional social media post. Vinekar appeared alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the 2022 film Darlings. Her death has come as a shock to friends and colleagues, with Ramnathan remembering her as someone who made a lasting impression both personally and professionally.
RJ Rohini Ramnathan pays tribute to Divya Vinekar
In her Instagram post, Ramnathan shared the news of Vinekar’s death and described it as sudden and unexpected. She also requested that people avoid making enquiries while the family and those close to the actor cope with their loss.
"It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided."
Ramnathan also reflected on Vinekar’s work at Fever FM and the close bond they shared. She wrote:
"DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,"
Divya Vinekar’s roles in Darlings and Jalsa
Vinekar played a female police constable in Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It followed a woman facing domestic abuse who eventually seeks revenge against her husband. The film marked Bhatt’s debut as a producer, with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma also producing it under Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.
Released on Netflix on August 5, 2022, Darlings received positive responses from critics and audiences. Vinekar was also part of Jalsa, the 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.
Further details about Vinekar’s death have not been shared publicly in the announcement. Ramnathan’s tribute focused on the sudden loss and the grief being felt by her family, friends and colleagues.