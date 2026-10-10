Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post from Mallorca, Spain, triggered fresh talk around Jee Le Zaraa.
Her caption, “Our Jee le zara,” led fans to link the post to Farhan Akhtar’s 2021 film announcement.
The photo dump showed Bhatt holidaying with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and a close group of friends.
Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Mallorca, Spain, with her close group of friends. She has been giving glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram handle. Her new Insta post has revived chatter around Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa after she tagged the album, "Our Jee le zara."
Alia Bhatt's Mallorca post sparks Jee Le Zaraa buzz
The caption became the talking point. Fans read it as a possible nod to Jee Le Zaraa, the film announced in 2021 with Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, and whose status has remained unclear since then.
What's in Alia's Mallorca holiday photo dump
The carousel shows Alia holidaying in Mallorca with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and a close circle of girlfriends. The photo dump features boat rides, selfies with friends, snapshots of Mallorca’s streets and scenic views.
One frame also shows the group sharing a meal.
The actress can be seen in a red dress, enjoying time with her besties away from their busy schedules.
Akansha Ranjan commented, "So glad those selfies didnt make the cut."
Fans' reactions to Alia's post
Fans quickly linked Bhatt’s caption to the film. One comment read, "Is this the hint of the og movie announcement 😋." Another said, "Straight out of the Pinterest board."
Some responses were more emotional. One fan wrote, "ALIA THIS IS NOT FUNNY.....THAT TITLE CAN'T JUST BE ANOTHER CAPTION FOR YOU. IT JUST CAN'T.😤😖." Another posted, "Not jee le zaraa pleaseeee🥺🥺🥺."
What's the current status of Jee Le Zaraa
The film has been in limbo for years. Farhan unveiled Jee Le Zaraa in 2021 with Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif as the lead cast.
Akhtar unveiled the film on August 10, 2021, to mark the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai. Since then, reports have claimed the project was shelved due to unforeseen circumstances.
Last year, in an interview, Farhan said he wasted over two years waiting for the film to start, but it didn't take off.
As per Deccan Chronicle, he said, "To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon."
Since then, there have been no updates on the film.