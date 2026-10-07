Alia Bhatt Spain vacation featured yacht rides and scenic coastal views.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared photos from their girls’ trip.
Alia Bhatt’s Love & War reunites her with Ranbir Kapoor.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently swapped her busy schedule for a sunny getaway with her closest friends. Her Spain vacation photos have now surfaced online after her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a photo dump from their girls’ trip, featuring beach days, yacht rides, sightseeing and plenty of candid moments.
Alia Bhatt Spain vacation with her girl gang
Akansha shared the pictures on Tuesday with the caption, “this and nothing else 🌊🐚🌿🍋☀️🌻”. The group was seen making the most of Spain’s coastal setting, from sailing on a yacht and taking a dip in the sea to relaxing under the Mediterranean sun.
Alia was photographed in a bikini paired with an eyelet white lace cover-up and a printed headscarf while spending time with her friends by the rocky shore. The holiday also included dressed-up evenings, with the group posing in midi and maxi dresses against hillside and rooftop views.
The friends were also seen exploring local sights, including taking a ride on a classic wooden tram. One of the more candid pictures showed Alia and Akansha hugging while enjoying drinks during sunset. Alia liked the post, while her mother Soni Razdan left a warm comment. “best girls in the world.” was written by her.
Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and their recent celebrations
The Spain trip comes after Alia attended Akansha’s wedding as a bridesmaid. Akansha married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Mumbai. Alia, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were among those who performed during the wedding celebrations.
Alia Bhatt’s Love & War
Alia was most recently seen in a cameo in Don’t Be Shy, backed by her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and released on Prime Video. She will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
The period romantic drama is set against a wartime backdrop, with the three actors forming its central trio. The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.